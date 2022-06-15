Dependable Post-Hospitalization Senior Care In Bayside, NY

Comfort Keepers offers reliable in-home care for those recovering from a hospital stay.

We strive to provide quality care to seniors in our area recovering from a hospital stay.” — Jim Rice

BAYSIDE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We understand how difficult and confusing it can be for seniors following a hospitalization due to illness or injury. The time period following discharge is critical to the recovery process. With Comfort Keepers, our highly trained caregivers can help one's senior loved one make the transition home while also following the hospital discharge plan to give them the best chance of recovery. It is critical that proper care is received in order to avoid the risk of re-injury or hospital re-admission. Our professional caregivers have received advanced training in infectious disease management and senior care.

As a result of the current health crisis, more seniors are being forced to recover at home after being hospitalized. Due to changes in routine, loved ones living alone during their recovery process are at risk of social isolation, which can lead to depression and anxiety. It is critical that they receive the emotional and mental support they require in order to improve their overall well-being while healing physically.

In-Home Rehabilitation During Post-Hospital Recovery

Comfort Keepers can provide high-quality in-home care for seniors and other adults who require assistance at home while they recover from a hospitalization. We provide a wide range of services that our expert team can tailor into a care plan to meet each patient's specific needs, making recovery as simple as possible. We can also arrange companionship, personal care, transportation, and assist families in staying connected through technology.

Comfort Keepers ensures that our clients' transition from the hospital to their homes is smooth, safe, and positive. Our postoperative in-home care services may include the following:

-Medication Reminders for Transportation

-Companionship

-Encouragement

-Respite Care

-Personal Hygiene

-Communication with the Family

We also collaborate closely with physical therapists and other healthcare professionals to ensure that seniors receive a full range of services to aid in their recovery.

Comfort Keepers' mission is to work with patients and their families to develop a personalized postoperative care plan that meets the individuals' specific needs during recovery. We strive to elevate the human spirit through our high-quality, compassionate, and joyful care.

