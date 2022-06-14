THEVOZ attorneys Announces Membership in Swiss Arbitration Association
This affiliation gives me the ability to take part in a vibrant arbitration community and will provide me with several valuable publications and access to databases to defend my clients.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THEVOZ attorneys is pleased to announce that Olivier Thevoz, Esq., Founder and Managing Partner of THEVOZ attorneys, a well-known and highly respected attorney specializing in international business and tax matters, has been accepted as a member of the Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA). Thevoz is admitted to practice in the United States (Texas) and Switzerland.
— Olivier Thevoz, Esq.
The Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA) is a prestigious and highly respected global and independent body in the field of international arbitration. With its global network of legal practitioners, the Swiss Arbitration Association brings together a wide range of experts and services that are all dedicated to advancing the practice of arbitration and mediation. Its dispute resolution center is widely recognized as a leader in global arbitration and mediation services and can settle cases everywhere, under any applicable law.
“I am honored to become a member of the prestigious Swiss Arbitration Association based in Geneva,” said Olivier Thevoz. He added, “The Swiss Arbitration Association affiliation gives me the ability to take part in a vibrant arbitration community and will provide me with several valuable publications and access to databases to defend my clients.”
About THEVOZ attorneys
THEVOZ attorneys, based in the United States and Switzerland, is an international law firm specializing in tax representation and tax litigation for multinational corporations and private companies. The firm also specializes in international business law and complex business litigation matters that cross sovereign national borders. THEVOZ attorneys partners have combined more than 40 years of experience resolving complex international tax and business-related matters for their clients.
