Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,098 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,969 in the last 365 days.

THEVOZ attorneys Announces Membership in Swiss Arbitration Association

Olivier Thevoz, international business and tax attorney based in the United States (Texas) and Switzerland

Olivier Thevoz is an international business and tax attorney in the United States (Texas) and Switzerland

This affiliation gives me the ability to take part in a vibrant arbitration community and will provide me with several valuable publications and access to databases to defend my clients.”
— Olivier Thevoz, Esq.
AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THEVOZ attorneys is pleased to announce that Olivier Thevoz, Esq., Founder and Managing Partner of THEVOZ attorneys, a well-known and highly respected attorney specializing in international business and tax matters, has been accepted as a member of the Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA). Thevoz is admitted to practice in the United States (Texas) and Switzerland.

The Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA) is a prestigious and highly respected global and independent body in the field of international arbitration. With its global network of legal practitioners, the Swiss Arbitration Association brings together a wide range of experts and services that are all dedicated to advancing the practice of arbitration and mediation. Its dispute resolution center is widely recognized as a leader in global arbitration and mediation services and can settle cases everywhere, under any applicable law.

“I am honored to become a member of the prestigious Swiss Arbitration Association based in Geneva,” said Olivier Thevoz. He added, “The Swiss Arbitration Association affiliation gives me the ability to take part in a vibrant arbitration community and will provide me with several valuable publications and access to databases to defend my clients.”

About THEVOZ attorneys
THEVOZ attorneys, based in the United States and Switzerland, is an international law firm specializing in tax representation and tax litigation for multinational corporations and private companies. The firm also specializes in international business law and complex business litigation matters that cross sovereign national borders. THEVOZ attorneys partners have combined more than 40 years of experience resolving complex international tax and business-related matters for their clients.

More information about THEVOZ attorneys can be found at www.thevoz.ch.

Olivier Thevoz
THEVOZ attorneys
+1 737-304-6655
olivier@thevoz.law
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

THEVOZ attorneys Announces Membership in Swiss Arbitration Association

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.