Comfort Keepers of Wayne, NJ Provides Quality In-Home Care Services

WAYNE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Look no further if you or a loved one are looking for high-quality in-home care. Comfort Keepers of Wayne provides professional care services to keep one's loved ones safe at home while they live independently. Our professional caregivers are all fully licensed and insured, and they are dedicated to providing care that is an excellent alternative to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Our services are available on a weekly or long-term basis, depending on the needs of one's loved one.

Wayne In-Home Care Services

We understand that one's loved one has specific needs, and we want to make certain that those needs are met. Comfort Keepers of Wayne will create a personalized care plan that will provide the care they require and can be adjusted as needed. Whether they require personal care, assistance with cooking, or cleaning, our caregivers can assist them. We can provide services to people of all ages, but they are especially beneficial to those who are frail, disabled or recovering from an injury or surgery.

Wayne in-home care services include the following:

-Personal Care Services (Bathing, grooming, and hygiene)

-Mobility and Transfer Assistance

-Incontinence care, toileting requirements, and bathroom safety

-Meal preparation and special diet assistance

-Light housekeeping and laundry

-Care for those suffering from dementia and cognitive impairments

-Fall risk assessment and fall prevention assistance

-Appointment Transportation

-Companionship for those who are lonely

-Medication management and reminders

