YWCA Greater Los Angeles, 2022 Phenomenal Women Award Celebration and Concert Honoring First Responders UNSUNG SHEROES

It’s time to reflect of all the goodness the YWCA Greater Los Angeles witnessed as a collective community recognizing the women First Responders and Essential Workers of Los Angeles and say Thank You” — President and CEO Faye Washington.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YWCA Greater Los Angeles (YWCA GLA) Amazon, Toyota and Hammond Entertainment Hosts L.A.’s Largest to Date Event Honoring First Responders and Essential Workers at the Front Lines of the War on the COVID 19 Pandemic

2022 Phenomenal Women Award Celebration and Concert

UNSUNG SHEROES

June 14, 2022

SoFi Stadium YouTube Theater

Performances Musically Directed by HERMAN JACKSON by ROBIN THICKE, CHANTÉ MOORE, MIKE PHILLIPS, MC LYTE AND ENTERTAINMENT ICON- NELLY;

Over 3800 of Los Angeles’ first responders and essential workers -- from healthcare to retail workers, educators, transportation drivers, food service and utility -- will be honored by YWCA Greater Los Angeles (YWCA GLA) at its annual Phenomenal Woman Awards Celebration on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the SoFi Stadium/YouTube Theater. UNSUNG SHEROES, to date this event is the largest of its kind to honor the phenomenal women at the front lines of the coronavirus crisis pandemic. The event is co-hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Salli Richardson, with performances by Award winning and Masked Singer Judge Robin Thicke, Grammy-winning artist MC Lyte, and culminating with Double Diamond Selling Music Icon - Nelly. The event will also honor news anchors KNBC's- Beverly White, KTLA's Courtney Friel and KTTV’s Christine Devine for their reporting and coverage of the COVID 19 Pandemic.

Additional attending guests include YWCA GLA’s Ambassador and philanthropist Kathy Ireland, Grey’s Anatomy Jim Pickens and Dawn Lewis, Los Angeles Lakers-Byron Scott, Actress Kym Whitley, Euphoria’s Nika King, Actress Constance Marie, Veronica Mars Jessy Schram, San Francisco 49ers RayRay McCloud, Greys Anatomy Sylvia Kwan, Grammy winning Avila Brothers (Usher/Snoop/Mary J Blige) Chicago Fire’s Adriyan Rae, DWTS Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach , SYTYCD and influencer Molle Gray, Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson. Legislators confirmed Congresswoman Roybal-Allard, Assembly member Mike Gibson, LA County Board of Supervisor Holly Mitchell, Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin, Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Councilmember Cedric Hicks, Mayor Lula Davis Holmes, Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts and Inglewood Councilmember George W. Dotso.

Since 1975, the Phenomenal Woman Award Ceremony has recognized exceptional steadfast leadership addressing the type of leadership that directly parallels YWCA GLA’s engaged mission: to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. The event’s past honorees include amazing leaders such as Maya Angelou, United States Vice President Kamala Harris Venus Williams, Kathy Ireland, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Supervisor Hilda Solis, Los Angeles Lakers Kiesha Nix, Vice President of Community Philanthropy and Maria Contreras-Sweet, the 24th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and a member of President Obama's Cabinet.

“As we emerge from the dawn, I reflected over the past two years and I knew as the President and CEO a moment such as this was precious. It’s time to reflect of all the goodness the YWCA Greater Los Angeles witnessed as a collective community recognizing the women First Responders and Essential Workers of Los Angeles. These women selflessly put themselves on the front lines of the pandemic and for that we say Thank You” comments President and CEO Faye Washington.

2022 Phenomenal Woman Award Celebration “UNSUNG SHEROES” Sponsors include Amazon, Toyota as well as other major organizations and entities including:

Non-Profit Organizations: YWCA Greater Los Angeles, Brotherhood Crusade Los Angeles, Los Angeles Urban League, Para Los Ninos, Special Needs Network, St. Anne’s Family Services, She Ready Foundation, JumpTime, GLAAD, Forgiving For Living and the KIS Foundation.

Healthcare: Ronald Reagan, UCLA Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente, Long Beach Memorial, Glendale Adventist Hospital, Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Torrance Memorial, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, Martin Luther King Community Healthcare, Dignity Health – California Hospital Medical Center, LAC + USC Medical Center, Hubert Humphrey Comprehensive Care, White Memorial Medical Center, Kedren Community Health Center.

Food Industry: Amazon Fresh/Whole Foods

Financial: Banking Institutions: City National, JPMorgan Chase, Torrey Pines and Union Bank.

Retail: Westfield

Utility: Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas

Education: Los Angeles Unified School District, Inglewood Unified School District, Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Office of Advancement and Early Childhood Education.

Founded in 1894, the YWCA Greater Los Angeles (YWCA GLA) mission is the ELIMINATION OF RACISM and the EMPOWERMENT OF WOMEN. The organization extends services to over 100,000 individuals annually through various programs that include job training, affordable child-care, after-school youth programs, economic, housing, and sexual assault crisis services. Additionally, the organization addresses equity empowerment, racial justice and public policy, which are intertwined through all aspects of programs and service areas. YWCA GLA cares for the Greater Los Angeles communities’ women and their families by providing relevant programs and activities that address today’s needs.

