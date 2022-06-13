Governor Abbott Commends Lt. Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan On Proposed Solutions For School Safety

June 13, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement commending Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan for the quick response by their chambers and for the initial proposals addressing public and school safety following the recent tragedy at Robb Elementary School. The Governor had requested Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees to begin examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.

"I applaud both the Lt. Governor and Speaker for quickly offering proposals that can immediately make schools safer, provide needed mental health support, and help our law enforcement officers on the front lines. I also thank them for quickly organizing special legislative committees to deliberate and propose solid solutions to address public and school safety. This is a great start to delivering not only on the needs of the Uvalde community, but for schools and communities across Texas. I look forward to working with them and the entire Texas legislature on these solutions and more to make our schools and communities safer for all Texans."

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to provide all available resources to support the Uvalde community following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. Those actions include: