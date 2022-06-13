AFGHANISTAN, June 13 - Grace Mappes is a Russia Researcher on the Russia/Ukraine portfolio at the Institute for the Study of War. Grace supported ISW’s Russia/Ukraine portfolio as an intern during the buildup to and initial weeks of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Her research interests include societal control, regime stability, and Kremlin narratives in the post-Soviet sphere. Grace holds a B.A. in International Relations and Global Studies and English from the University of Texas at Austin, where she also minored in Russian and earned a certificate in Security Studies.