Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,173 in the last 365 days.

Rubot launches a crypto platform that offers a distinct feature of the Automated Trading platform.

With another unique approach Arbitrage system and Automated Robots trading systems are also provided by Rubot for the convenience of the emerging traders and digital entrepreneurs.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, ENGLAND, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated trading systems, also known as mechanical trading systems, algorithmic trading, automated trading, or system trading — allow traders to establish specific rules for both trade entries and exits that, once programmed, can be automatically executed via a   computer. Various platforms report that 70% to 80% or more of shares traded on U.S. stock exchanges come from automatic trading systems.

Considering the significance of Automated Trading systems, Rubot establishes itself as a newly launched crypto platform offering the same services to crypto enthusiasts. RUBOT is an educational hub for traders that focuses on providing high-quality cryptocurrency market analysis, detailed guides, and live market updates. In addition to trustworthy trading signals, they boast an in-depth knowledge base for traders of all types, including an extensive cryptocurrencies strategies section, the best trading course people can find out there, and their learning center.

By making use of robots, traders and investors can implement precise entry, exit, and money management rules into automated trading systems that allow computers to execute and monitor trades. One of the biggest attractions of strategy automation is that it can take some of the emotion out of trading since trades are automatically placed once specific criteria are met.

The trade entry and exit rules can be based on simple conditions like a moving average crossover. They can be complicated strategies that require a comprehensive understanding of the programming language specific to the user's trading platform. They can also be based on the expertise of a qualified programmer.

Automated trading systems typically require software linked to a direct access broker, and any specific rules must be written in that platform's proprietary language. The team of experts behind the Rubot decided to create a professional service that would provide high efficiency. The features and exclusive services will ensure the amateur traders of their decisions and the revenue they will make. 

Their advisers and contacts cost quite a lot, and the money they charge for membership covers the costs of doing this business. Therefore, the group and their clients take advantage of services.

For more information, visit https://rubot.info/.


aleksandr petrovich

RUBOT.INFO LTD

+14165488043

petrovich at rubot.info

Primary Logo

You just read:

Rubot launches a crypto platform that offers a distinct feature of the Automated Trading platform.

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.