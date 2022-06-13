OfficePartners360 (OP360) Wins Silver at the Stevie Awards
OP360 was recently recognized as a Silver Stevie Winner in the 9th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for the Most Valuable Corporate Response to the Pandemic.
Our employees’ welfare and holistic development are important to us. We ensure it remains a top priority in our workforce.”CEBU, PHILIPPINES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 has posed an unprecedented challenge to the employment landscape. Sensitive to the enhanced importance of mental health, OP360 activated teams of their employees to accelerate workplace well-being while securing business continuity for their business process outsourcing clients.
— Tim Boylan, CEO
By March 2020, 99% of OP360's workforce was already working remotely. Employees took home company-issued assets and prepaid portable WiFi kits, while those without a dedicated home office were placed in hotels. In addition to 24/7 IT support for its transitioned work from home employees, the BPO company also established a resiliency hub to accommodate employees during emergencies.
When onsite work resumed, public transit services were still limited, aggravating the dual burden of exhaustion and infection. In response to the commuting challenges, OP360 mobilized a fleet of corporate shuttles to transport employees to and from their offices, which were consistently sanitized and disinfected. Additional staff was also certified as first responders and safety officers to ensure the welfare of all onsite employees. Most importantly, employees who contracted COVID-19 were given paid leave and care packages.
In 2021, OP360 launched the "Together & for Each Other" campaign, which provided free vaccinations to all employees. Within three months, over fully 78% of their workforce were vaccinated. The company also extended the program to employee dependents - providing their families with the vaccine, boxes of face masks, and vitamins.
Throughout these efforts, OP360 explored alternative platforms to communicate with employees about real-time developments and continues to do so because the protracted fight against COVID-19 is one they feel should be tackled as a community.
As a result of these initiatives, OP360 was awarded the Silver Stevie for the Most Valuable Corporate Response to the Pandemic at the 9th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.
