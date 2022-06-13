Affant Communication Establishes New Partnership with Bliss Drive

/EIN News/ -- Costa Mesa, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affant Communication, a managed IT services company based in Costa Mesa, CA, is happy to announce their new partnership with Bliss Drive, a digital marketing agency that is top rated as an SEO company in both Google and Yelp. Affant is focused on providing managed IT services and protection for businesses from security threats from their IT systems and prevent downtime. Affant offers a unique one-fee guarantee, which means that whatever the situation, they will take care of the IT issues, without any additional expenses for time and labor. Furthermore, they believe that the key to IT security is the constant monitoring of IT systems in the business and employees’ devices.



Gregory Keyes, CEO of Affant Communication, says, “Your IT is the entry point for hackers, viruses, and malware. Even small issues can cause big problems. There are two parts to any IT security plan that help reduce the risk of a security threat. Being able to detect threats and vulnerabilities ahead of time is the best solution. Essential tools like virus and malware protection, intrusion protection, and intrusion detection will greatly reduce the risk of security threats.”

Affant Communication offers various kinds of services: managed IT security services; managed IT services (full network support); cloud managed services; and Affant Watch. Managed IT security services is for protecting the company from security threats and downtime. This is made up of web security services; IT security services; and network intrusion prevention and detection. Those who want to learn more about their services can check out their website.

Their full network support managed IT services employs a customer-centric approach. This particular service is necessary because managing IT systems in-house is a challenge and they provide support for onsite technical teams. If there is a problem with the IT system, the Affant team will take responsibility in getting the system back up and running. Overall, Affant’s goal is to help a business get full benefit from their IT infrastructure while actually minimizing costs.

Meanwhile, with their cloud managed services, they are providing a business with a team that has diverse skills and operational expertise to mitigate, prioritize, and resolve several issues. Affant can provide the business future-proofed support for the business’ cloud technology, which means that they take care of updates, overhauls, and patches to the software so that there would be no need to worry about having any in-house maintenance. Because of their cloud managed services, the business’ need to train employees is reduced when there is a new upgrade or technology.

Affant Watch provides an IT monitoring system, ensuring that all of the client’s problems will be found and resolved proactively. They can monitor a network environment remotely without having to build complicated network connections, thus providing the client with a quick and reliable service 24/7. They have tested various kinds of antivirus solutions over the last 20 years and they have found something lacking, so they released their new Affant-branded solution, which is Affant Watch.

Meanwhile, Bliss Drive is a company that offers search engine optimization (SEO) services, which they believe is a key component of any successful online marketing strategy. If it is done correctly, SEO can help in significantly boosting a website’s visibility when a potential customer is performing a search for a particular keyword or phrase that is related to the business’ product or service. And it is important to maintain high rankings on the key search engines or else one’s competitors will soon catch up and achieve a better position on the search engine pages. Bliss Drive develops full-spectrum SEO campaigns after in-depth planning and research, and these are all based on real world data. They integrate proven approaches and modern technology with their proprietary methods to develop custom-fitted solutions based on the specific requirements of a particular client.

Founded in 1997, Affant Communication offers IT services and consulting to help a company’s IT team with 24x7 proactive management, certified, experienced, and skill local support staff at a fraction of the cost of a full time employee. They can offer help with unified communications, managed services, network security and connectivity, and implementation services.





