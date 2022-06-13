Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed Sri Lanka’s current economic and political challenges. The Secretary affirmed the United States’ commitment to the Sri Lankan people during this challenging time and the importance of supporting reforms that address the concerns of all Sri Lankans, including on democratic governance and human rights.

