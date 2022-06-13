Austin Roofing Company Shows Homeowners How to Make Monthly Payments to Get Their Roof Replaced

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CCR Roofing of Austin, a roofing company based in Austin, TX, wants to show homeowners how to make monthly payments to have their roof replaced. This is because they have partnered with a financing company that offers financing for roofing projects with zero hidden tack-on fees. Customers will only need to accomplish a short online financing form and they will immediately see their estimated payment alternatives without affecting their credit scores. Customers will then select a preferred payment option. If they get approved, they will then receive the funds for the roofing project in as little as 24 hours. It is important to note that the amount of available financing ranges from $1,000 to $250,000. Terms are from two to 12 years and rates will be as low as 4.99 percent APR. Acceptable FICO scores can be as low as 550.

They provide both residential and commercial roofing services. For residential roofing, they offer various kinds of services, including: roof inspections and estimates; active leak repair on all roofing systems including asphalt shingles, modified-bitumen, metal, TPO, and tile; complete re-roof installation; shingle roofing systems; standing seam metal; modified-bitumen; TPO; new construction roof installation; roof maintenance; insurance claim consultation; roof consultations for real estate transactions; and 0 percent financing.

They have installers that are specialists in every type of roofing system they provide. This offers customers peace of mind. Furthermore, all of the roofs and repairs are done based on manufacturer’s specifications and local building codes. And all of their installers are fully licensed and insured. A dedicated project manager is assigned to every roof replacement or repair project and will be on site and on the roof throughout the process to make sure that the job is done correctly and the yard will be as clean as when they started.

For commercial roofing projects, they offer various kinds of services. These include: roof inspections and estimates; active leak repair on all roofing systems including asphalt shingles, modified-bitumen, metal, TPO, and tile; complete re-roof installation - professionally engineered TPO roofing systems, asphalt shingles, modified-bitumen, standing seam metal, sheet metal/metal buildings, and roof coatings; new construction; roof maintenance; insurance claim consultation and adjustment; large loss specialists on staff; roof consultations for real estate transactions; and no dollar limit warranties.

Just like with the residential roof projects, a dedicated project manager will be assigned to each commercial roof replacement or repair project. This project manager is an expert for the specific type of roofing system and will make sure that the job is done correctly based on manufacturer’s specifications and local building codes. He will always be on site and on the roof throughout the whole duration of the project.

Founded in 2010, CCR Roofing is the 17th fastest growing privately held construction firm in the US, according to Inc 500. This was achieved with minimal advertising but only through referrals and word of mouth. Their team of roof installers and project managers have certification for all kinds of major residential and commercial roofing systems. To date, they have installed more than one million square feet of TPO commercial flat roofing systems and they are leading sellers of Certainteed shingle systems, and are also experts in the Berridge Standing Seam Metal Roofing Systems. They have earned the reputation of being a leading residential roofing company in Central Texas and their skilled team takes advantage of their decades of experience.

Aaron Washburn, founder of the roofing company, says, “Our staff is committed to providing you with superior workmanship, excellent customer service, and quality products. We love what we do and are proud to serve you. Our friendly staff takes pride in maintaining a high level of professionalism and come highly trained. At the forefront of it all is you the customer and our commitment to your satisfaction.”





Those who are interested in the financing service and make monthly payments for their roofing projects can check out the CCR Roofing of Austin website, or contact them through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

