Việt Nam, Burundi sign agreement on visa exemptions

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations. VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Việt Nam and Burundi have signed an agreement on visa exemptions for citizens holding diplomatic and official passports.

An agreement to this effect was inked on June 10 by Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations on behalf of the Government of Việt Nam, and Ambassador Zéphyrin Maniratanga, Permanent Representative of Burundi to the United Nations on behalf of the Government of Burundi.

Under the agreement, Vietnamese and Burundian citizens holding valid diplomatic or official passports are exempt from visas with a temporary stay of no more than 90 days from the date of entry.

Citizens of the two countries who are members of diplomatic missions, consular offices or representative offices at international organisations located in the other’s territory and members of their families holding diplomatic or official passports are exempt from visas during the working term.

The signing of the agreement is expected to facilitate the exchange of delegations between the two countries, promoting bilateral relations between Việt Nam and Burundi.

Việt Nam and Burundi established diplomatic relations on April 16, 1975. VNS