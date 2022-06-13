Tony Zielinski Pens Op-Ed on China Threat
Mr. Zielinski’s examination of China’s advances in commerce, technology and military strength has been picked up by the Baltimore Post-Examiner.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Zielinski, an attorney who was elected to public office for 32 consecutive years, has penned an op-ed which discusses China’s gains in economic, military, technological and political prowess. The China Threat: What the Western World Needs to Know was published by the Baltimore Post-Examiner on May 26th.
In his op-ed, Mr. Zielinski outlines the ways in which China is surpassing the U.S. and other western leaders as it creates faster technology, larger military forces, and telling GDP PPP trends. With a consistent growth trajectory across multiple industries and government areas, Zielinski notes that the threat to U.S. power is real.
“Left unchecked,” says Zielinski in his article, “the free world will gradually and painfully weaken until China is too strong to be contained. Freedom will wane, and our democracy will succumb to the hegemony that China seeks.”
Mr. Zielinski monitors global politics and is well versed in the state of international economics, military action and technology. In May, his article, Nixon and Kissinger Talk China: Satire, was published in The Journal of Political Risk. Among his expertise is his study of the law and comprehensive understanding of the dynamics of international relations. Mr. Zielinski has contributed to a number of publications, providing commentary and analysis of political matters—locally, nationally, and globally.
Tony Zielinski has been elected to public office for 32 consecutive years. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee where he received his B.A. in Political Science, and he received his MBA from Cardinal-Stritch University. He was awarded a juris doctor from Marquette University Law School.
