Born or Living in Iowa, Sometimes We Need Assistance for Oral Care Needs

DES MOINES, IOWA, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easterseals Iowa Assistive Technology Program lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from Easterseals Iowa Assistive Technology Program, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
The Easterseals Iowa Assistive Technology Program works with Iowans to learn about and access the assistive technology they need as part of their daily lives to learn, work, play, and participate in community life safely and independently. The Easterseals Iowa assistive technology team serves Iowans of all ages with all types of disabilities, including persons who are aging. Assistive technology is any device that allows a person with a disability to perform a task they are unable to perform
Easterseals Iowa now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstration and loan program. Easterseals Iowa Assistive Technology Program is a state and federally funded program that provides assistive technology services statewide to people of all ages and abilities providing device demonstration, short-term device loans, and reutilization of assistive technology.
Finding the "best fit" between person, environment, and technology is a multistep process. Individuals seeking support - and those helping them - must carefully gather and evaluate information. And then make informed decisions.
This process is critical as the selection of a device that leads to an unexpected implication can lead to lost time, money, and patience for you and your loved one. And none of us want that! Assistive technology that is not the right match may be of little help to the person with a disability or even end up unused in a closet.
According to CDC.gov 2 percent of Iowa adults have a self-care disability, 9 percent with mobility disability, and 5 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
Funding for Easterseals Iowa Assistive Technology Program is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 36 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
