Under Secretary Fernandez’s Travel to Canada

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez is traveling to Toronto, Canada, June 13-14 where he will represent the United States at the International Mines Ministers Summit.  While in Toronto, Under Secretary Fernandez also will engage in discussions with foreign counterparts and private sector leaders attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, the largest mining event in the world.

Under Secretary Fernandez’s trip supports U.S. efforts to build robust, responsible supply chains for the critical minerals and metals – such as those used in electric vehicle batteries – that are vital to U.S. economic prosperity and achieving our global climate goals.

For further information, please contact ENR-PD-Clearances@state.gov

