Submit Release
News Search

There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,088 in the last 365 days.

Thane Stenner Features as the Cover of Exeleon Magazine's Most Influential Leaders in Finance

Thane Stenner Exeleon Magazine Recognition

Thane Stenner Features as the Most Influential Leader in Finance

Logo Leaders in Finance Exeleon Magazine

Logo of Exeleon's Most Influential Leaders in Finance of 2022

Thane Stenner of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management is featured as the Cover of the latest issue of Exeleon Magazine's Most Influential Leaders in Finance.

Thane Stenner has been a pioneer as a Wealth Creation Specialist. His years of experience and vision has propelled him to be a global leader in finance.”
— Daryl Yeung
MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeleon Magazine, a leading platform for business leaders and entrepreneurs, has released its all new issue centered around some of the Most Influential Leaders in Finance to Follow in 2022.

The issue comprises a comprehensive look at a list of accomplished leaders, who are leveraging their transformational leadership to bring about new ideas and changes in the finance industry.

Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Thane Stenner, Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Advisor of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Canada and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (USA) Inc.

At Stenner Wealth Partners+, he has built a competent team of professionals that provides their clients with honest counsel, experience, and disciplined objectivity. Thane strives to provide every client with continuous support, establish strong personal relationships as well as better and more profitable decisions for the long term.

Besides this, Thane hosts a podcast produced by BNN Bloomberg Brand Studio called “SmartWealthTM with Thane Stenner” and is frequently quoted across leading media outlets like BNN Bloomberg, CNBC, Financial Post, The Globe, and Mail, among other financial publications. Throughout his career, he and his team have achieved numerous national and international awards and recognition for their work as Wealth Advisors serving ultra-high net worth clients, family offices, and institutional fiduciaries. He was the #6 nationally ranked Top Advisor in Canada by Wealth Professionals in 2022.

Daryl Yeung, the Editor-in-Chief of Exeleon Magazine, mentioned “Thane Stenner has been a pioneer as a Wealth Creation Specialist. His years of experience and vision has propelled him to be a global leader in finance and an industry trendsetter for tailor-made strategic investment solutions.” He adds, “Exeleon is proud to feature Thane Stenner as the Cover of its Influential Leaders in Finance issue.”

The issue also features other notable industry leaders like Audwin Levasseur, Tuula Jaa, Linda Reeves, Trent Richards, among others.

Read the entire Cover feature of Thane Stenner.

Read the entire digital version of the magazine.

About Exeleon Magazine

Exeleon is a Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.

About Stenner Wealth Partners

Stenner Wealth Partners are a highly sophisticated investment office offering boutique client service with a global perspective. Stenner Wealth Partners+ maintains international client relationships - in both Canada and the United States.

Daryl Yeung
Exeleon Media LLC
+1 302-569-9387
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Thane Stenner Features as the Cover of Exeleon Magazine's Most Influential Leaders in Finance

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.