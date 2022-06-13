Thane Stenner Features as the Cover of Exeleon Magazine's Most Influential Leaders in Finance
Thane Stenner of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management is featured as the Cover of the latest issue of Exeleon Magazine's Most Influential Leaders in Finance.
Thane Stenner has been a pioneer as a Wealth Creation Specialist. His years of experience and vision has propelled him to be a global leader in finance.”MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeleon Magazine, a leading platform for business leaders and entrepreneurs, has released its all new issue centered around some of the Most Influential Leaders in Finance to Follow in 2022.
The issue comprises a comprehensive look at a list of accomplished leaders, who are leveraging their transformational leadership to bring about new ideas and changes in the finance industry.
Featuring as the Cover of this issue is Thane Stenner, Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Advisor of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Canada and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (USA) Inc.
At Stenner Wealth Partners+, he has built a competent team of professionals that provides their clients with honest counsel, experience, and disciplined objectivity. Thane strives to provide every client with continuous support, establish strong personal relationships as well as better and more profitable decisions for the long term.
Besides this, Thane hosts a podcast produced by BNN Bloomberg Brand Studio called “SmartWealthTM with Thane Stenner” and is frequently quoted across leading media outlets like BNN Bloomberg, CNBC, Financial Post, The Globe, and Mail, among other financial publications. Throughout his career, he and his team have achieved numerous national and international awards and recognition for their work as Wealth Advisors serving ultra-high net worth clients, family offices, and institutional fiduciaries. He was the #6 nationally ranked Top Advisor in Canada by Wealth Professionals in 2022.
Daryl Yeung, the Editor-in-Chief of Exeleon Magazine, mentioned “Thane Stenner has been a pioneer as a Wealth Creation Specialist. His years of experience and vision has propelled him to be a global leader in finance and an industry trendsetter for tailor-made strategic investment solutions.” He adds, “Exeleon is proud to feature Thane Stenner as the Cover of its Influential Leaders in Finance issue.”
The issue also features other notable industry leaders like Audwin Levasseur, Tuula Jaa, Linda Reeves, Trent Richards, among others.
Read the entire Cover feature of Thane Stenner.
Read the entire digital version of the magazine.
About Exeleon Magazine
Exeleon is a Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.
About Stenner Wealth Partners
Stenner Wealth Partners are a highly sophisticated investment office offering boutique client service with a global perspective. Stenner Wealth Partners+ maintains international client relationships - in both Canada and the United States.
