2022 Virginia Women Veterans Summit Convenes June 15 In Richmond, Former Congresswoman and Military Veteran Tulsi Gabbard to serve as Special Guest Speaker »

Tulsi Gabbard, the former congressional representative from Hawaii, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and US Army combat veteran, will be the special guest speaker at the 9th annual Virginia Women Veterans Summit June 15 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) in partnership with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), the theme of the 2022 Summit is Empowered! Sisters in Arms, Inspiring Generations.

Although in-person registration for this event has reached capacity, virtual Livestream access to the Summit is available and all are encouraged to view via livestream. The livestream of the Summit will be made available on the DVS Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/VirginiaVeteransServices.

The 2022 Virginia Women Veterans Summit kicks off at 9 a.m. EDT and will conclude at 3:30 p.m. In addition to Representative Gabbard, invited speakers include Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin; Daniel Gade, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Veterans Services; and Carrie Roth, Commissioner, Virginia Employment Commission.

The full-day program will include presentations and discussions on topics of importance to women veterans including inclusion, coping techniques, veteran health services, and removing the glass ceiling in job opportunities. Awards will be presented in recognition of Virginia women veterans and organizations who have had led the way in assisting their fellow veterans. Journalist and US Navy veteran Robin Beres will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

To view the program schedule and topics, click here.

“More than 107,000 women veterans call Virginia home – the largest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in America,” said DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade. “These women, who proudly served in every branch of our armed forces, often face unique challenges and opportunities when they leave active duty and transition to civilian life. Our mission at DVS is to assure that women veterans have the programs and resources they need to live, work and thrive in the Commonwealth and this annual Summit is a key part of our ongoing mission.”

“As the sister of a Bronze Star Army veteran, I have seen first-hand the tireless and selfless commitment of our veterans to our great country and the freedoms we hold so dear, said VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth. “On behalf of the Virginia Employment Commission and a grateful Commonwealth, we honor and thank you—not only today, but every day. It is imperative we do all we can to support your continued success in civilian life.”

“Every year, I look forward to the Virginia Women Veterans Summit. As an Army veteran myself, I know how rewarding and life-changing this Summit and all of our DVS programs for women veterans can be,” said DVS Deputy Commissioner Annie Walker. “In 2021, the Summit was held virtually due to the pandemic, yet more than 1,200 persons still participated. I encourage all women veterans who cannot be with us in person in Richmond to join us online as we livestream the program on Facebook.”

For additional information on the 2022 Virginia Women Veterans Summit and all DVS programs and services for women veterans, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About The Virginia Employment Commission and the Veteran Services Program

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is the is the Commonwealth of Virginia’s principle public employment service established to assist employers in finding qualified workers and to assist workers in finding suitable jobs. The VEC in partnership with the Virginia Workforce Network promotes economic growth and stability by delivering and coordinating workforce services. The VEC offers career assistance for job seekers, employment services for veterans, and employer services for businesses of all sizes, as well as unemployment benefits and other programs designed to assist with employment.

The VEC Veteran Services Program traces its history to 1919, with the establishment of employment programs by the United States Employment Service to assist Discharged Soldiers, Sailors and Marines gain civilian suitable employment following WWI. Today, Veterans from all periods of military service and those that are currently transitioning out of the military are eligible for job referral, job training, and job placement assistance through the VEC Veteran Services Program. Veterans can access these employment services through the statewide network of Virginia Career Works offices at https://www.vec.virginia.gov/find-a-job/vec-local-offices or contact us at Veteran.Services@vec.virginia.gov for more information.