“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to tap into AIR MILES brand strength and its collector base of approximately 10-million active collectors”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DR. PHONE FIX PARTNERS WITH THE AIR MILES® REWARD PROGRAM, CANADA’S MOST RECOGNIZED LOYALTY PROGRAM
— Dr. Phone Fix CEO, Piyush Sawhney
EDMONTON, AB. Dr. Phone Fix, Canada’s fastest growing cell phone repair company, announced today it has partnered with the AIR MILES® Reward Program to offer Reward Miles™ to customers at its 27 locations across Canada.
“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to tap into AIR MILES brand strength and its collector base of approximately 10-million active collectors. Partnering with Canada’s most recognized loyalty program will help provide a more rewarding experience across our entire retail network,” said Dr. Phone Fix CEO, Piyush Sawhney.
Dr. Phone Fix customers who are AIR MILES collectors can now earn 1 MILE for every $20 spent, excluding taxes, at all locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.
Dr. Phone Fix is the only cell phone repair company to offer the ability to earn Miles in Canada.
Dr. Phone Fix, is the fourth largest cell phone and electronics repair chain in Canada and is opening a new store, on average, every three weeks. Industry estimates indicate six hundred Canadians break their cell phone screens every hour and now Dr. Phone Fix customers will earn Miles when they repair their phone, buy a certified refurbished phone or buy any accessories such as cases. Dr. Phone Fix has a loyal customer base and has received more than 4,000 online positive reviews and has a near perfect 5-Star Google rating.
®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Dr. Phone Fix Canada Limited.
Locations: Edmonton, Victoria, Vernon, Prince George, Kamloops, Kelowna, St. Albert, Leduc, Ft. MacMurray, Grande Prairie, Lloydminster, Red Deer, Calgary, Saskatoon, Mississauga, Burlington and Vaughan.
