Old Town Airport hosts 2nd annual Wings & Wheels Car Show & Fly-in

The event brought in hundreds of people all in an effort to raise money for the Maine Veteran's Project.

OLD TOWN, Maine — Antique cars, planes, and even helicopters took over the Old Town municipal airport runways Saturday for the 2nd Annual Wings and Wheels Car Show & Fly-in. All proceeds from the event go toward Maine Veteran's Project, non-profit supporting veterans throughout the state.

"It's a beautiful day, people are here to spend their money and their time supporting this event so just really, thanks to the community that helped come together and help make this a success," Doc Goodwin, founder of Maine Veteran's Project, said.

Hundreds of people gathered on the tarmac to check out the various cars of all make and models as well as airplanes old and new, all while enjoying the food trucks and live music.

Aric and Heather Junkins traveled from the white mountains in New Hampshire to be at the event in Old Town.

"This is the first time we've traveled this far with this car," Heather said.

The couple arrived in their 1965 Volkswagen beetle. They said they purchased their buggy a few years ago.

"It came to us in pieces, no front fenders, no hoods, no tires on it, no doors on it, no engine in it, nothing," Heather said.

The Junkins said refurbishing the car became a passion project for them.

"I put seats in it, assembled everything, got it rolling, I rebuilt the engine in it," Aric said.

The Junkins love taking their buggy to car shows. It's typically popular among the kids in attendance since they get a rare chance to decorate an antique car with chalk.

When the Junkins first purchased it, they said it would've cost a fortune to fully restore it to its original look, so they came up with a new concept.

"Why not have people draw on it, why not have it be something that the people can enjoy as well," Aric said.

"We decided to bring it back to what the Volkswagen was known for as being the people's car," Heather said.

As an army veteran, Aric said he struggles with PTSD, and this hobby has become a much-needed outlet for him.

"For me to have something to do to keep my mind occupied and not think about what went on has really helped a lot," Aric said.

Meeting people at events like the car show is what keeps the Junkins' spirit going.

"Having everybody come and enjoy the car is what gives us joy," Heather said.