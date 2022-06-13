Submit Release
News Search

There were 477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,060 in the last 365 days.

Bangor Man to hold annual tire flip for Maine Veterans Project

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man will continue a yearly tradition in just two weeks time.

Mike Laliberte began flipping a four-hundred pound tire for a mile in 2015 to raise money for the Maine Veterans Project.

Now, it’s become a yearly tradition with the goal to bring in over twenty-thousand dollars for the charity.

It’s estimated 22 veterans take their life each day. The Maine Veterans Project is working to reduce that number.

“I’m just doing my part for Maine Veterans Project. Again, I’m trying to raise $22,000 for them this year. We’re over halfway, and we’re got about 10,000 left to go,” said Laliberte.

Laliberte will begin flipping the 400-pound tire on June 25th at 9am.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Bangor Man to hold annual tire flip for Maine Veterans Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.