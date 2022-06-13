Bangor Man to hold annual tire flip for Maine Veterans Project

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man will continue a yearly tradition in just two weeks time.

Mike Laliberte began flipping a four-hundred pound tire for a mile in 2015 to raise money for the Maine Veterans Project.

Now, it’s become a yearly tradition with the goal to bring in over twenty-thousand dollars for the charity.

It’s estimated 22 veterans take their life each day. The Maine Veterans Project is working to reduce that number.

“I’m just doing my part for Maine Veterans Project. Again, I’m trying to raise $22,000 for them this year. We’re over halfway, and we’re got about 10,000 left to go,” said Laliberte.

Laliberte will begin flipping the 400-pound tire on June 25th at 9am.

