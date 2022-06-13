Textile Chemicals Market Evolving Technology, Demand, Application, Emerging Growth, Trends and Industry Analysis: 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for technical textiles and increasing usage of biodegradable and low VOC materials for textile manufacturing are some key factors driving market

Textile Chemicals Market Size – USD 21.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trends – Increasing urbanization and industrialization globally” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global textile chemicals market size reached USD 21.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for technical textiles as well as increased use of biodegradable and low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) materials in textile manufacturing are some key factors driving global textile chemicals market revenue growth. In addition, increasing urbanization and industrialization in countries across the globe are trends projected to continue to support revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

The Textile Chemicals Market reports aims to convey a reasonable understanding of the business which has been analyzed by using primary and secondary research strategies. The major purpose of this Textile Chemicals Market report is to provide an in-depth view and strategic analysis of the parent industry. The report examines each segment as well as their respective sub-segments present in the market in an all-inclusive manner. The report provides a deep insight into the industry parameters by evaluating the growth of the market, share, volume, projected industry trends, and the different variations in prices for the forecasted year.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Solvay S.A., Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, Kemira Oyj, and Evonik Industries AG

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Some of key highlights

Technical textile segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing usage of textile chemicals in technical textiles. Usage is expected to rise due to rising awareness about better function and uses of such products in various industries.

Coating & sizing agents segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Sizing chemicals are widely used to improve yarn abrasion strength and resistance in weaving. Use of sizing chemicals lowers weaving hazards, including yarn fraying and breakage during weaving process.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Low manufacturing costs in countries in Asia Pacific, along with rapid introduction of cutting-edge technologies in the manufacturing process by companies is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

Furthermore, the report divides the Textile Chemicals market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global textile chemicals on the basis of product type, fiber type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Fixative

Dispersants & Levelant

UV Absorber

Other

Coating & Sizing Agents

Finishing Agents

Flame Retardants

Repellent and Release

Antimicrobial & Anti-inflammatory

Other

Bleaching Agents

Desizing Agents

Yarn Lubricants

Scouring Agents

Surfactants

Detergents & Dispersing Agents

Wetting Agents

Lubricating Agents

Emulsifying Agents

Others

Fiber Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

