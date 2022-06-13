Small Arms Market Profitability and Leading Players To 2028 | North America, Europe, Asia and Pacific | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Small Arms Market Size – USD 8.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for weapons from defense sector

Market Size – USD 8.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for weapons from defense sector ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global small arms market size is expected to reach USD 10.32 Billion at a steady CAGR of 2.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in terrorist activities and increase in cross-border security are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing need for deployment of military personnel at military bases and sensitive locations and infrastructure and international borders and rising focus on modernization of weapons and ammunition are other key factors fueling growth of the global small arms market. Increasing investment in modernization of military and defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global small arms market

Moreover, surge in participation in shooting sports is also positively impacting market growth. Rising demand for high precision, lightweight, and compact weapons at these events is expected to continue to propel growth of the market going ahead. Increase in demand for weapons for self-defense and upsurge in political instability is various countries is further fueling growth of the market.

The Global Small Arms Market report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Small Arms Market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

In May 2020, FN America, LLC announced its contract to supply M16A4 carbines to the U.S. army for five years at a firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (FMS). The contract has a potential to reach USD 383 million.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Smith & Wesson, Israel Weapons Industry, Kalashnikov Group, Colt’s Manufacturing LLC, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., GLOCK Ges.m.b.H, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon, General Dynamics Corporation, and Carl Walther GmbH.

Shotguns are used for small and fast moving targets, often while they are in the air. This type of weapon is most commonly used in sporting and hunting, and is popular for rabbit and small animal, and bird hunting. Use of smoothbore shotgun with a rifled barrel slug improves accuracy to 100 m or more, and this is a popular option, which is driving demand for and revenue growth of the shotgun segment.

Semi-automatic weapons are a civilian version of military machine guns, and is less capable of rapid fire. Even though the forearm reloads automatically, users must pull the trigger to fire another round. Pistols, shotguns, and rifles are semi-automatic weapons. Self-loading rifles provides the possibility of increasing the number of effective shots fired at a given time.

Emergen Research has segmented the global small arms market on the basis of type, caliber, technology, action, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Revolver

Pistol

Shotgun

Rifles

Machine Gun

Others

Caliber Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

9 mm

56 mm

62 mm

7 mm

5 mm

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Guided

Unguided

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Destinations of This report:

1. To make accessible the wide-going outline of the market.

2. To accomplish the data about the central members in this industry, their item portfolios, and their key techniques.

3. To know about the future standpoint and possibilities for this market investigation and figure 2021-2028.

4. To dissect the market size of the market so that understanding the critical patterns from it gets simple.

5. To look at the market dependent on item, portion of the overall industry, and size of the item share.

6. To dissect possibilities or openings on the lookout for partners by realizing the high-development fragments of the market.

7. To increase bits of knowledge about the major provincial experiences in which the is prospering.

