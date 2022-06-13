The Groundbreaking “Buddha Jams Yoga and Event Center” Set to Blossom
An Immersive Experience Designed to Enlighten and Fill Your Body, Mind, and Spirit with Lasting Positive Energy and Vibes
The concept of Buddha Jams came to me when I realized it is the same beautiful space one enters when practicing yoga as we do as musicians when we jam.”GLEN COVE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In contrast to a traditional Yoga studio, the brand new expansive 5,000 square foot indoor/outdoor instantly enlightening Buddha Jams Yoga in Glen Cove is far from your average studio. At night Buddha Jams duals as an event space complete with 2 stages, professional sound, and has an owner who is not only a yoga teacher but an entrepreneur who has also produced massive events, concerts, and music festivals. Buddha Jams prides itself on teaching students to live in a state of consistent communal connection, culture, and spiritual freedom through connection to the self, guided by breath, and explored through music and movement. Come feel the difference first hand at our grand opening celebration on Saturday June 18th 2022 at our convenient location, 192 Glen Street in Glen Cove, NY 11542.
The Doors open at 3pm with festivities beginning at 4pm. This special event will include live musical performances by The Oddysy featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Famer DJ Johnny Juice of Public Enemy, Space Force featuring the musical stylings of Dave Berg and others, a free yoga class set to live music, a community meditation, and a one of a kind drum circle. Plus craft vendors, an art show, a bounce house, hula hoops, free organic and delicious food and giveaways every hour for all!
Buddha Jams Yoga is a community of like minded individuals who wish to not simply practice yoga asana, but bring what we learn in practicing all 8 limbs of yoga into each and every moment of our existence. When we don't take conscious care of our bodies' physical, emotional, and spiritual health, we fall into imbalance. Buddha Jams Yoga has carefully curated some of the most unique and connected wellness professionals available. Buddha Jams Yoga is the only wellness team in New York to offer Acupuncture, Gem Therapy, Yoga Physical Therapy, Group and Individual Talk Therapy, Sound Bath Healings, Reiki and more.
Buddha Jams Yoga provides the community with amazing events every week. They also produce live music yoga jams (classes), free community conversations about life and yogic philosophy, drum circles, open mic poetry readings, art galleries and so much more. Buddha Jams Yoga is a space to come and learn, love, commune, hang and most importantly, celebrate our universal connection to one another.
Their lineup of Certified Yoga Teachers or as they like to call them “artists” are just that. Each of their artists embody a beautiful and vast sense of creativity and excitement. Buddha Jams Yoga offers a diverse lineup of artists with backgrounds in Hatha, Vinyassa, Ashtanga, Yin, Forest, Iyengar, Yoga Nidra, Pre Natal, and other disciplines. Their promise to you is that at Buddha Jams, there is a Jam for everyone.
THE BUDDHA JAMS STORY:
Buddha Jams is a fully immersive spiritual, cultural and communal experience. Inspired by the connection, excitement, and overall vibes of your favorite musical festivals, our studio is a space to celebrate yoga, music, life, and most importantly, ourselves. At Buddha Jams, the voice of every individual comes together in harmony to create our song. It's only when we sing together that we can hear the true sound of Aum. We offer a rad lineup of Yoga classes or Jams as we call them, Zumba, drum circles, wellness services, and performances that enrich the soul. Our teachers are artists, one of a kind and unique at their craft, all bringing something electric to the studio.
Entrepreneur and Yogi Jason Samel, Owner of Buddha Jams is a renowned record and concert producer as well as Yoga Instructor. When COVID gripped the globe like so many others Jason turned inward, began to face his past traumas, and became extremely depressed. A large man at 5'6" tall 235 pounds and in the worst mental health state of his life Jason felt like he was out of options. Then one day he sat down on a beach, took some breaths, stretched, looked deep within and quickly fell in love with the practice. Only 6 months later after practicing yoga and meditation at least 2 hours every day Jason lost 75 pounds, and fell into the greatest physical, emotional, and spiritual shape of his life. Jason knew almost immediately that he wanted to share his love and passion for what yoga did for him with all else so they too may experience the healing the path provides. The concept of Buddha Jams came to Jason when he realized it is the same beautiful space one enters when practicing yoga as we do as musicians when we jam. It is in that space where we are free from thought and body, and we become aware of our oneness with all.
