3D Bioprinting Market Industry Analysis by 2027 | Allevi Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., CELLINK, Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D Bioprinting Market is expected to reach USD 2,687.8 million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the technological developments of the 3D bioprinters and growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage bioprinting research. Increasing investments in research and development of regenerative medicines and stem cell research is augmenting the demand for the industry.n

The pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies of the healthcare industry. In such a crisis period, many 3D bioprinting companies have decided to supply emergency medical supplies and equipment such as PPE kits, COVID-19 test kits, and ventilators, to support the healthcare workers. With the spread of the COVID-19, there is a sudden increase in the need for the vaccine, which is resulting in increased research and development of the vaccine and drug testing.

The Global 3D Bioprinting Market report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the 3D Bioprinting Market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

3D Bioprinting Market Size – USD 641.2 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.7%, Market Trends –The rising prevalence of COVID-19. The 3D bioprinting technology is also utilized in the research of the vaccine by different biotherapeutic companies. Due to the pandemic, the 3D bioprinting market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increase in demand over the forecast period

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Inkjet-based printing is expected to capture the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of Inkjet-based printing in the Healthcare Industry.

The living cells dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.2% in 2019, owing to the growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage the research of the bioprinting technologies.

The research application is expected to register the largest market share in 2019 due to the growing demand for stem cell and regenerative medicines research.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 48.1% in 2019, owing to the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure and uninterrupted initiatives of the government to enhance the healthcare industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organ transplants, cosmetic surgeries, and lack of organ donors. Besides, the increasing investments of the government in the research and development of the vaccine due to the growing cases of COVID-19 is expected to fuel the demand for the 3D bioprinting in the region.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Allevi Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., CELLINK, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmbH, TeVido BioDevices, Poietis, Digilab, Inc., and Nano3D Biosciences, Inc

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D Bioprinting Market on the basis of Technology, Material, Application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laser-based

Inkjet-based

Syringe-based

Magnetic Levitation

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hydrogels

Living Cells

Extracellular Matrices

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Application ( Blood Vessels, Skin)

Research Application (Regenerative Medicine, 3D Cell Culture, Drug research)

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Destinations of This report:

1. To make accessible the wide-going outline of the market.

2. To accomplish the data about the central members in this industry, their item portfolios, and their key techniques.

3. To know about the future standpoint and possibilities for this market investigation and figure 2021-2027.

4. To dissect the market size of the market so that understanding the critical patterns from it gets simple.

5. To look at the market dependent on item, portion of the overall industry, and size of the item share.

6. To dissect possibilities or openings on the lookout for partners by realizing the high-development fragments of the market.

7. To increase bits of knowledge about the major provincial experiences in which the is prospering.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global 3D Bioprinting Market ?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global C 3D Bioprinting Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 3D Bioprinting Market ?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 3D Bioprinting Market ?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 3D Bioprinting Market ?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global 3D Bioprinting Market ?

