Algeria - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Algerian government looking to support a 5G launch in 2022

Once LTE services were launched in September 2016, services quickly reached all 48 provinces. However, within the provinces access to LTE was patchy, and where it was available the service quality has been poor.



As a consequence, the regulator has repeatedly warned or fined the MNOs for failing to adhere to their licence obligations regarding network reach and service quality. To help the MNOs adhere to their targets, the regulator has also issued them with additional spectrum, including spectrum in the 71-76GHz and 81-86GHz ranges in February 2020, additional spectrum in August 2020, and more spectrum still in April 2021 (in the 2300MHz band). Despite this, in the following October the MNOs were again warned by the regulator concerning breaches of some of their licence obligations.



Additional bandwidth made available from the ORVAL submarine system has helped the MNOs since the beginning of 2021. More bandwidth is to be made available during the next few years from the Blue-Raman and Africa-1 cables, which should also help reduce access costs to end users.



Regulator again provides MNOs with additional spectrum to address poor services;

Government approves procedures for implementing MNP;

Regulator awards additional 900MHz spectrum to MNOs;

Government argues for upgrades to LTE networks to be prioritised before MNOs invest in 5G, prepares for a 5G launch before end-2022;

NEC and Juniper Networks roll out Algeria Telecom's IP Metro Network;

Algerian Telecom Group and the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications establish a roadmap for the national fibre network, plan to double international fibre capacity;

AFR-IX confirms plans to build Medusa subsea cable with Algeria to be one of 16 landing points;

MNO’s LTE infrastructure reaches all 48 provinces, though QoS is considered poor;

Government initiates national infrastructure project to replace copper network with fibre;

VEON in the process of selling its entire 45.57% stake in OTA to the Algerian National Investment Fund, with the share valued at $682 million;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data update to end-2021, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q1 2022, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market data developments.



Algérie Télécom (Mobilis), Optimum Telecom Algérie (Djezzy), Wataniya Telecom (Nedjema, Ooredoo), Djaweb, EEPAD, Swan Informatique, IcosNet, Smart link Communication







