MicroLED Display Market Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Trends, Demand & Targeting SWOT Analysis, Development, Revenue

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) display market size reached USD 592.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 80.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Significant investments by major companies for development of microLED products in the market play a major role in driving market revenue growth.

MicroLED display entails use of miniaturized LEDs with a matrix. This is a next-generation display technology composed of microscopic LEDs that self-illuminate per display pixel in the same way that an Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) panel does. Individual microLEDs ranging in size from one to 10 micron meters (µm) are transferred in large quantities onto an Integrated Circuit (IC) substrate, which can be rigid, flexible, transparent, or opaque. Each pixel in this LED unit is individually addressed and driven to emit light.

The latest market study, MicroLED Display Market blends in qualitative and quantitative research techniques to present vital data on the competitive landscape for the period of 2021 – 2030 .The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributor to the dynamically altered market scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The large-scale display segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing application of digital flat screens for commercial purposes such as for displaying advertisements and real-time messages in retail shops, corporate offices, and public places is a key factor driving revenue growth of this segment. E

nd-use companies prefer to install large-scale displays in their showrooms to attract and engage with potential customers and visitors more effectively. In addition, this type of display is popular due to high performance, extensive functionality, and increased durability.

The head-up display segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing demand from gaming and entertainment industries plays a major role in driving revenue growth of this segment. A head-up display is used in gaming and entertainment industries to enable provide users a more realistic experience. In addition, major companies are investing significantly for developing prototypes of head-up displays that can readily incorporate microLEDs and other high-end display technologies.

In addition, microLED displays have longer life cycle and durability and as a result are being incorporated for various smart and connected devices such as smartphones and others. For example, Apple has invested USD 330 million and collaborated with AU Optronics, which is a prominent LED specialist and panel manufacturer, to integrate highly durable microLED displays into their upcoming electrical products.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Aledia, eLux, Inc., LG Electronics, EPISTAR Corporation, PlayNitride Inc., VueReal, Samsung Electronics, Rohinni, Nanosys, Inc., and Jade Bird Display.

Emergen Research has segmented the global microLED market based on product, application, industry, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Large-Scale Display

Small & Medium-Sized Display

Micro Display

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Smartwatches

Televisions

Head-Up Display

Smartphones & Tablets

Monitors & Laptops

Digital Signage

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Consumer Electronics

Entertainment & Advertisement

Retail

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global MicroLED Display Market ?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global C MicroLED Display Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global MicroLED Display Market ?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global MicroLED Display Market ?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global MicroLED Display Market ?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global MicroLED Display Market ?

