Ronn Torossian on McDonald's and Success in PR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, when creating public relations campaigns, companies always need to be tying the strategies they're going to be using, as well as the metrics that will keep track of the performance of those strategies, to the overall goals that they want to reach with that campaign. Ultimately, measuring the performance of a campaign is how companies will better understand what is and isn't working, and recently, McDonald's managed to show how the company does precisely that.

Measuring

It's quite easy for companies to lose track of the real reasons why they need to measure campaign performance. However, it's always important for companies to keep in mind throughout a campaign the reason why they're keeping track of the different measurements. The senior director of communications for McDonald's, Jesse Lewin, managed to explain this well, as he stated that through metrics, companies can inform both the current and the future PR strategies they're utilizing for a campaign. On the other hand, if a company is only thinking about the metrics as the result of a campaign, instead of keeping track of them from the very beginning, its campaigns aren't going to be as effective.

Metrics

Torossian says According to the senior director of communications at McDonald's, the reason why the fast-food chain is a strong believer in metrics is that through metrics, the company is able to demonstrate how its communications and public relations activities and tactics have been contributing toward the overall goals of the company. Additionally, with the right metrics, companies can also improve their results over a longer period, as they'll be able to compare the performance they've generated with past campaigns. It also encourages companies to adjust their strategies if any of the metrics aren't generating the desired results while showing anyone inside the company that might not be too familiar with public relations and metrics the reasons why specific strategies and tactics are being utilized, as well as their results. However, for McDonald's specifically, the most important reason why the brand is tracking various PR metrics during its campaigns is so that the PR and communications teams can ground everything in the overall business goals for the brand. That's also the reason why the communications and PR teams have regular meetings with other departments, where they're able to map out future plans and campaigns and figure out different ways that the company can utilize public relations to reach and support its overall business goals.

