The Benefits of In-Home Care for Seniors with Alzheimer's Disease

EGG HARBOR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease can be difficult and stressful, especially as the disease progresses. We understand how challenging it can be to manage your loved one's changing needs while also balancing your own personal, family, and professional responsibilities. In-home care for your loved one can provide some relief and help ease some of the stress while allowing them to live a higher quality life. Comfort Keepers provides highly trained caregivers who understand how to support and assist individuals with Alzheimer's disease to make the experience more positive and comfortable for everyone.

Many families prefer in-home care for seniors with Alzheimer's disease to other types of care. Here are just a few of the benefits of in-home care:

Independence- Comfort Keeper's in-home care services are customized to your loved one's specific needs. Their care plan can change as their needs change. Disrupting the lives and routines of people with Alzheimer's by placing them in an assisted living facility or nursing home can cause confusion and anxiety because individuals with Alzheimer's do not respond well to change, even if they only require minimal assistance. With in-home care, your loved one can remain in the comfort and familiarity of their surroundings while receiving the assistance they require to stay safe at home while retaining as much independence as possible. In-home caregivers can also help reduce stress and anxiety for both the client and their family.

Understanding- A caregiver gets to know your loved one on a personal level and tries to understand their preferences, likes, dislikes, what upsets them and what comforts them so that they can provide better care at home. Our caring and skilled caregivers understand how Alzheimer's disease progresses and how it can cause mood swings and behavioral changes in seniors. They know how to interact with your loved ones in a positive and effective manner, keeping them as calm and comfortable as possible.

Individualized care- With Comfort Keepers, our in-home caregivers can provide customized support to your loved one's needs. Maybe they just need help getting dressed, or maybe they need reminders about upcoming appointments or medication. Do they require assistance in preparing and cooking their meal? A caregiver can adjust the care plan based on your loved one's needs and preferences at any time, and as their Alzheimer's progresses, the level of their care may increase.

Family time off- It can be a relief to have someone else provide dependable care for your loved one. You don't have to do everything yourself, and you deserve some help. An in-home caregiver can give you a much-needed break while you focus on your health. You can rest easy knowing that your loved one is receiving the care they require from a trained caregiver who understands how to support your loved one.

Activities that are meaningful- A caregiver can create a positive environment for your loved one by learning about their interests and engaging them in meaningful activities. This can help to enrich their lives by providing them with social interaction and hobbies that they enjoy.

If you are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's, it is vital to remember that you are not alone and to take some time for yourself. Comfort Keepers is here to assist you in managing their care and keeping them comfortable and safe while they age in place. Contact Comfort Keepers of Egg Harbor today if you believe your loved one would benefit from in-home care. We would be delighted to discuss the options available and how we can assist your loved one in living a better life. Call us at (606) 277-7855, so we can discuss the care options available for your loved one.