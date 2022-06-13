The Future of Flying Car : Science fact or Science Fiction ?

Flying Car Market Trends – High demand from North America

Flying Car Market Size – USD 34.8 million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 58.6%, Market Trends – High demand from North America” — Emergen Research

The global flying car market size is expected to reach USD 1,390.1 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 58.6% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid urbanization, rising demographic rate, an increase in people\'s disposable income, and improvement in their standard of living are factors driving market revenue growth.

The latest report is the first study encompassing the current Flying Car market situation with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the advent of the outbreak, the global economic landscape has been grappling with adverse financial consequences. The report analyzes the drastic impact of the pandemic on this business sphere. The pandemic has affected nearly all segments of the Flying Car market. It has further hampered the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers engaged in this sector. Thus, the report studies the industry’s shifting dynamics to scrutinize the profits earned or loss suffered by different segments.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2020, PAL-V, a Dutch company, announced plans to build a manufacturing facility in Gujarat, adding that cars produced in this facility would be exported to the U.S. and European countries. A memorandum of understanding was signed by MK Das, Principal Secretary of State Industries, and Carlo Maasbommel, Vice President of PAL-International V\'s Business Development.

Software segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. The impact of software on flying vehicles has proven beneficial for major market players in terms of not only accessing the vehicle\'s live status but also enabling digital inspection. Customers can easily book vehicle appointments and significantly reduce their maintenance costs.

Four seats segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2021, due to increasing demand from urban population and increased comfortability. The boot capacity of this segment is sufficient for carrying luggage, and also have a great handling.

The global Flying Car market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

AeroMobil, Boeing, Cartivator, EHang, Airbus, Terrafugia, Joby Aviation, Lilium GmbH, Volocopter GmbH, and PAL-V International B.V.

Emergen Research has segmented global flying car market on the basis of component, seating capacity, mode of operation, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Seating Capacity (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

One seat

Two seats

Four seats

More than Six seats

Mode of Operation (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Piloted

Autonomous

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

Target Audience of the Report:

Leading Companies

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Investors

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Venture capitalists

Third-party knowledge providers

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2022-2030

The global Flying Car market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

