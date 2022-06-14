Beekin Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance
Beekin, a next-generation AI platform for institutional investors and lenders to rental housing, has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance.
The SOC 2 Type I compliance reaffirms our commitment to developing a safe and secure AI platform for the rental housing industry.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beekin Inc. (“Beekin”), a next-generation AI platform for rental housing investors and lenders, announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18.
Achieving SOC 2 Type I compliance demonstrates to Beekin’s current and future customers that Beekin manages customer data with the highest standards of security practices, policies, procedures, and operations.
Vidur Gupta, Founder and CEO of Beekin, commented “We take the security of customers’ data very seriously. Data governance and data security are germane discussions in the world of enterprise software. The SOC 2 Type I compliance reaffirms our commitment to developing a safe and secure AI platform for the rental housing industry.”
Beekin was audited by Prescient Assurance.
About Beekin
Beekin is a next-generation AI platform for institutional investors and lenders to rental housing. By leveraging Big Data and advanced machine learning, Beekin patented solutions drive efficiency through better underwriting, better asset management, and higher social impact for investors and lenders to multifamily and single-family real estate.
Beekin believes that better information can build an efficient market. Its solutions have helped create happy homes for thousands of renters nationwide. Beekin works with Top-5 CRE asset managers, NMHC top-5 multifamily property managers and lenders in the United States.
The Beekin team comprises scientists from 7 of the top 20 research universities and former real estate investors from top-5 banks. For more information visit beekin.co.
