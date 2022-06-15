How Comfort Keepers Can Provide Post-Hospital Care For Seniors in Omaha NE

Post Hospital In-Home Care in Omaha NE

We provide high-quality in-home care services, following a hospital stay, with custom plans tailored to each client's specific needs.

Comfort Keepers of Omaha has been caring for the seniors of our community for the past 20 years. We strive to elevate the human spirit through high-quality, compassionate care.”
— Rick Magill

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seniors may find it difficult to recover from an illness or injury. That is why it is critical that they have someone to look after their needs once they are released from the hospital or rehab center. This time period is very important for the healing process, our highly trained caregivers can make the transition back home easier by making sure the discharge plan is followed and giving the necessary support.

In-Home Rehabilitation During Post-Hospital Recovery

Comfort Keepers' dedicated caregivers assist seniors in recovering from hospitalizations while ensuring a smooth transition home. We provide high-quality in-home care with custom plans tailored to each client's specific needs. We also provide companionship, personal care, and help families use technology to stay in touch.

Comfort Keepers ensures a smooth, safe, and positive transition from the hospital to your home. Our postoperative in-home care services may include the following:

-Transportation
-Reminders for Medication
-Encouragement
-Companionship
-Personal Hygiene
-Interim Care

We want to make a difference in people's lives by providing postoperative care that is tailored to their specific needs. We strive to elevate the human spirit through high-quality, compassionate care.

Contact Comfort Keepers of Omaha NE today to learn more about our post hospital in-home care services.

After a hospital stay, Comfort Keepers in-home care services can be beneficial to a loved one. During this critical time, we serve as a support system for your family and are available to meet your needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We want to assist each of our clients in concentrating on what is most important - feeling better. Call us at (402) 817-4500 and tell us how we can assist you or a loved one today.

Rick Magill
Comfort Keepers of Omaha NE
+1 402-991-9880
In-Home Senior Care in Omaha NE

