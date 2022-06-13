Wind Turbine Blade Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Trends, Share, Growth and Global Forecast Analysis

Wind Turbine Blade Manufactures Studied in Report are TPI Composites, Suzlon Group, Tecsis – Tecnologia E Sistemas Avançados, Arkema Vestas, MFG Wind, ACCIONA, Siemens Energy, Inox Wind, GE, Carbon Rotec, ENERCON Gmb

Pune, India, June 13, 2022 -- The global wind turbine blade market size is anticipated to attract high revenues on account of the surging demand for clean energy worldwide. A report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, "Wind turbine blade Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Others), By Blade Size (Up to 27 Meter, 28-37 Meter, 38-50 Meter, Above 50 Meter), By Application (Onshore, Offshore) and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2029," presents a comprehensive analysis of the same.



Rise in Need for Electricity to Promote Growth of Wind Farms, Promoting Market Growth

Producing electricity from wind energy is now established as a reliable source of power generation. The increasing demand for electricity to serve various residential, commercial and industrial purposes is anticipated to help accelerate the wind turbine blade market size in the forecast period. Besides this, the need for maintaining environment protection policies for energy production purposes will help attract high wind turbine blade market revenue in the near future.





An important factor promoting the wind turbine blade market growth is the gradual shift towards clean energy sources. Most nations are adopting alternative energy sources for the production of electricity. With the provision of government incentives and tax rebates, more and more wind farms are being installed. This is promoting the adoption of renewable energy sources and therefore anticipated to attract high wind turbine blade market revenue in the coming years.

However, the high installation cost of wind turbine systems may cause hindrance to the overall market growth in the forecast period. Additionally, high maintenance and the need for periodic repair of the wind turbines may also hamper the overall wind turbine blade market size in the long run.

Regional Segmentation-



China Tops List of Wind Energy Producing Nations on Account of Having Largest Onshore Wind Farm

Geographically, Fortune Business Insights™ report presents the list of top ten nations ranking in the wind energy-producing nations. Among these, China has the largest onshore wind farm in the world with a capacity of 7,965 megawatts (MW) and tops the list, followed by the US with a capacity of 96.4 GW. Germany stands thirds, India is fourth, Spain ranks fifth, the UK stands sixth, France is seventh, Canada is eighth, Brazil Ranks ninth and Italy is tenth in the list of top 10 wind energy-producing nations.

Regionally, Europe stands tall with the maximum wind energy potential in the world. The highest potential for wind energy installations in the Middle East and Africa.



Some of the key wind turbine blade market manufacturers include:

TPI Composites Inc

Suzlon Group

Tecsis – Tecnologia E Sistemas Avançados

Arkema

Vestas

MFG Wind

ACCIONA

Siemens Energy

Inox Wind

GE

Carbon Rotec

ENERCON Gmb

