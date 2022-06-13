Biomimetic Technology Market to Worth $17.73 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research
The growing tissue engineering market and rising aging population are driving the demand for the market
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biomimetic Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.73 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Biomimetic Technology Market is anticipated to expand exponentially owing to the growing tissue engineering market. The Increasing elderly population would have a significant impact on market growth. The aging population is particularly vulnerable to cardiac, neurosurgery, and orthopedic problems. The rising usage of biomimetics in the cardiac sector will also boost the growth of the biomimetics technology market during the forecast timeline. Besides, the increasing organ failure cases among the geriatric population are expected to propel the demand for this technology shortly.
Latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.
Key Highlights from the Report
In October 2020, AeroVironment, Inc. and Viasat Inc. announced that they would collaborate on a contract awarded under the Reconfigurable Communications for Small Unmanned Systems initiative of the United States Army. These two companies will improve the connectivity and transmission safety of the AeroVironment optical data link radios presently used by the United States army by transforming these into a video and data transmission type 1 encrypted communication device.
Over the forecasted timeline, the Molecular Bionics segment is estimated to hold the largest market wit a CAGR of 10.9% as it is broadly used in tissue regeneration, molecular genetics, and drug delivery.
The largest market over the forecast period is accounted for in the drug delivery segment. Market growth is expected to be stimulated by optimized vaccine production and the specific drug delivery of nanocarriers through biomimetic devices.
The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Biomimetic Technology market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.
The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Hstar Technologies Corporation, Chas A Blatchford & Sons Ltd., Applied Biomimetic A/S, SynTouch LLC, Veryan Medical Ltd., Wright Medical Group, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Biohorizons Implant Systems, Inc, BioMimetic Laboratories, Inc., and Forschungszentrum Jülich GmbH among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Biomimetic Technology Market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Molecular Bionics
Information and Control Bionics
Mechanical Bionics
Energy Bionics
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Drug Delivery
Wound Healing
Prosthetics
Tissue Engineering
Surveillance
Rescue
Security and Safety
Underwater Research
Traffic Monitoring
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Biotechnology
Healthcare
Defense
Research Institutes
Others
Regional Bifurcation of the Biomimetic Technology Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report provides an extensive analysis of the Biomimetic Technology market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.
