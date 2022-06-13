(Video) Iran: Retirees Protest in 19 Provinces
Thousands of retirees took to the streets again this morning, Sunday, June 12, in at least 19 provinces to protest harsh living conditions. Demonstrations took place in Tehran and many cities such as Ahvaz, Mashhad, Bandar Abbas, Kermanshah.
Retirees chanted slogans like: “Death to Raisi,” "The government betrays, (parliament) supports it,” “While people are begging to make ends meet, Khamenei lives like a king,” “Guns, cannons and tanks, oppressor must go,” “Promises were so nice, but all lies,”.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the Iranian Resistance (NCRI), hailed the retirees who took to the streets across Iran, saying that repressing and arresting would not stop protesters and she called on the youth to support the protesting retirees.
While the retirees and Social Security Organization pensioners previously held their protest on a weekly basis, this is the first time that they are rallying for several successive days. According to reports, security forces attacked demonstrators in Tehran.
Retirees protested the regime’s June 5 decision to increase pensions by 10 percent whereas living costs have multiplied, calling it plundering and cruel.
Thousands of retirees took to the streets again this morning, Sunday, June 12, in at least 19 provinces to protest harsh living conditions and rampant inflation while chanting anti-government slogans.
Demonstrations took place in Tehran and many cities such as Ahvaz, Mashhad, Bandar Abbas, Kermanshah, Boroujerd, Isfahan, Zanjan, Sari, Ardabil, Hamedan, Rasht, Tabriz, Semnan, Sanandaj, Ilam, Shushtar, Karaj, Naqadeh, Shousha, Khorramabad, and Shiraz.
Retirees chanted slogans such as: “Death to Raisi,” "The government betrays, Majlis (parliament) supports it,” “While people are begging to make ends meet, Khamenei lives like a king,” “Today is a day of mourning, the retirees’ salaries are under cloak (stolen by the mullahs) today,” “Guns, cannons and tanks, oppressor must go,” “We will not rest until we obtain our rights,” “You, the liar Raisi, what happened to your promises,” “Dishonorable liar, what happened to your promises,” “Death to the government that deceives its people,” “the inflation is 100%, our salary 10%,” “We shall fight, we shall die, but we don’t accept humiliation,” “Neither poverty, nor unemployment, unity and vigilance,” “We will not accept humiliation,” “Only by taking it to the streets we can obtain our rights,” “Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, think about retirees,” “If the government is not a thief, our problem will be resolved,” “This minister is a disgrace,” “Promises were so nice, but all lies,” “Our tables are empty, enough of empty promises,” “Incompetent government! We work, you take,” “We will not rest until we obtain our rights.”
In Tehran, repressive forces attacked and beat retirees who sought to gather. People were not allowed to leave the Baharestan metro station leading to the regime’s parliament. A number of demonstrators were arrested and taken to an unknown location.
In many cities, demonstrators carried or spread empty tablecloths as a sign of looting of their livelihood by the regime. In Shiraz, retirees gathered outside the Friday prayer Imam’s office and confronted the riot agents who attacked them.
A number of demonstrators were arrested. The special unit and the State Security Force in Isfahan brutally beat the retirees, facing their resistance.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the national council of Resistance(NCRI), hailed the retirees who took to the streets across the country, saying that repressing and arresting would not stop protesters,
She called on the youth to support the protesting retirees and said that there is no other way but to rise up and protest against this entirely corrupt and plunderer regime.
While the retirees and Social Security Organization pensioners previously held their demonstrations on a weekly basis, this is the first time that they are rallying for several successive days.
The protests are taking place despite heavy security measures by the regime.
According to reports, security forces attacked demonstrators in Tehran and arrested several people.
In Shiraz also security forces attacked the demonstrators. A large contingent of anti-riot forces was dispatched to the city to crack down on the protests.
Protesters in Ahvaz, southwest Iran, were chanting “Incompetent minister, resign, resign!” as they voiced theirs regarding the regime’s destructive policies.
“Death to the incompetent government!” protesters in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, were chanting, also targeting the cabinet of Ebrahim Raisi in their rally.
After assuming office in August 2021, Raisi made bold promises to eradicate poverty and improve the economic situation of the country.
Less than a year into his presidency, prices of basic goods are skyrocketing, inflation is at a record high, and the value of the rial is continuing its nosedive.
