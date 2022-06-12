Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE FROM THE U.S. EMBASSY IN SAMOA

SAMOA, June 12 - PEACE CORPS SAMOA AND U.S. EMBASSY APIA COMMEMORATE WORLD OCEAN DAY

On June 8, the Peace Corps Samoa office and the U.S. Embassy Apia staffjoined forces with the Mulifanua community to commemorate World Ocean Day through a beach and seawall clean-up activity.

World Ocean Day was celebrated this year on June 8th, with the theme Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean.  The half-day beach and seawall clean-up activity focused on the Fuailolo’o area. 

Mulifanua is one of Peace Corps Samoa’s partner communities and was the host village for pre-service training for the last cohort of Volunteers in 2019.

Peace Corps Country Director Gini Wilderson and U.S. Embassy Chargé d‘Affaires Jonathan Lee Yoo both expressed their gratitude to the Mulifanua community for their support of Peace Corps, as well as their willingness to join forces with the Peace Corps office and U.S. Embassy to observe World Ocean Day.

“Peace Corps Samoa is grateful to Mulifanua for joining us in this important effort – protecting Samoa’s beaches and shoreline for the safety and enjoyment of all.  We gathered and properly disposed of more than 30 bags of rubbish, a wonderful effort that was accomplished together.” Gini Wilderson, Peace Corps Samoa Country Director

“We know that when we protect our ocean, we are protecting the future for generations to come. Today’s event is a reminder that collective action is the only way forward.” Jonathan Lee Yoo, U.S. Embassy Apia Chargé d’Affaires

— END–

Photo Captions:

  1. Peace Corps Samoa, U.S. Embassy Apia and Mulifanua community join forces to promote World Ocean Day
  2. Chargé Yoo with Embassy Apia and Peace Corps Samoa staff collecting rubbish along the seawall and ocean at Mulifanua

