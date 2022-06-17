Submit Release
Ur The One – Newest single by Spenser Olson Is Out Now

UR The One

Spenser Olson UR The One

UR The One Spenser Olson

Released on the 17th of June 2022 “Ur The One” is the brand new single by Spenser Olson

I wanted to release a youthful, catchy tune for the summer season with a simple message that will resonate deeply in listeners' hearts.”
— Spenser Olson
UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ur The One is the new single by the popular music artist Spenser Olson from Gospel/Christian genre. The single is out now on all the streaming platforms.

Olson is kicking off this summer with this new single. Earlier in 2021, Spenser went into the studio with a goal to create a track that would convey the message that no matter how hard we try, how far we can look for answers, or how crazy life may seem, everything always circles back to Jesus. (The majority of this single was produced by Spenser himself.)

Talking to the media, Spenser said “I wanted to release a youthful, catchy tune for the summer season with a simple message that will resonate deeply in listeners' hearts.” – Spenser Olson

Spenser Olson is an American contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter. He released his first full-length album (Your Love for Us) in mid-2016, produced by the talented Tyler England of Left Hand Productions, who was in close relation with Karen Wheaton’s ministry, The Ramp in Hamilton AL. Your Love for Us has since been streamed in over 70 countries. As a leader ushering people into the presence of God through worship; As a musician lifting high praises to the King; And as a songwriter and producer birthing new songs and sounds to further and glorify the kingdom of Jesus Christ, Spenser Olson thrives to reach his generation, and transform lives through the Gospel.

Born in February of 2002, and raised in Dallas, TX, Spenser began to lead worship teams and write music at his local church (Prestonwood Baptist Church Plano, TX) at the young age of twelve years old. Spenser continues to push the boundaries, regardless of his age, and perform at high levels.

Olson currently resides in Birmingham, AL. Spenser’s surrendered life and commitment to leading his generation in worship are prominent, and the calling on his life is indisputable.

To learn more visit Spenser’s official website: https://www.spenserolson.com
To stream his music visit Apple Music and Spotify
For updates follow Spenser on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spenserolson

Spenser Olson
Spenser Olson Publishing
info@spenserolson.com
You just read:

Ur The One – Newest single by Spenser Olson Is Out Now

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.