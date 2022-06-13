CHKP Foods exhibits innovative new brand at The Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City's Jacob Javits Center
CHKP Foods offers attendees of the Summer Fancy Food Show tastings of their first product launch, a line of chickpea-based non-dairy yogurts!
We could not be happier to be exhibiting and bringing our innovative CHKP plant-based yogurts to the Summer Fancy Food Show here in New York City, our home base and literal launch pad!”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHKP Foods, an innovative plant-based dairy brand, is exhibiting at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City through Tuesday, June 14!
— Sharon Nevins, Chief Marketing Officer at CHKP Foods
After years of research and development, the brand has perfected its first product line and transformed chickpeas into an ideal base for non-dairy yogurts with exceptional flavor, texture, and nutrition.
With the recent New York City retail launch, CHKP offers a store locator on its website, for convenience. CLICK LINK HERE!
CHKP is a trailblazer in its category and is plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, soy-free, low in sugar, and packed with protein! By using chickpeas as the base, CHKP products deliver many benefits at once: an incredible taste, smooth texture, excellent protein content, and a compelling sustainability story. Convenience is critical for the brand; CHKP yogurts offer an easy way for even the most time-strapped person to snack on something good for their mind, body, and soul.
Although yogurts are first in the brand's lineup, CHKP's groundbreaking chickpea base is versatile and lends itself to many non-dairy applications. Several other products are ready in the innovation pipeline.
Summer Fancy Food Show attendees can find CHKP Foods at booth #6503 on the main level at the same booth as McMahon's Farm. The brand will be sampling their plain, vanilla, blueberry, and strawberry-flavored yogurts.
About CHKP Foods:
CHKP Foods is a plant-based dairy brand that has unlocked the secret of an ingredient with huge benefits despite the chickpea's tiny size. The company has harnessed the power of chickpeas to create decadently dairy-free products that will delight with their unexpected creaminess, fuel with their protein, and spread smiles with their sustainability story.
CHKP Foods is Kosher Parve under the OU supervision.
