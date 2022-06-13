Consulting Titan Tauna Baptiste Leads Women Entrepreneurs to the New Leadership Levels with “Next Woman Up” Training

Tauna Batiste Drew Alexander Consulting Firm DAC - Next Woman Up Program

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tauna Batiste, founder and CEO of Drew Alexander Consulting, has her foot on the pedal of success, and she is moving along at high speed. Drew Alexander Consulting (DAC), launched in October 2020, has the intention to help other nonprofits grow, along with helping women executives grow in confidence. DAC, according to its mission statement, is a national consulting firm specializing in nonprofit management and leadership development. “We partner with our clients during times of significant growth to bolster your team and bring expert insight. We focus in the areas of strategy, leadership, efficiency, and impact while always being mindful of the direction of your mission.”

During her tenure as a former executive director, Mrs. Baptiste experienced first-hand the gaps in the consulting industry. The birthing of her own firm, DAC, allows her to bridge that gap. As a nonprofit professional and philanthropist, Tauna really cares about giving back. She and her dedicated team are committed to building stronger communities where they work and serve. Mrs. Baptiste states, “Because of this commitment, we donate a minimum of 10% of all revenue, not just profit, back into organizations across the nation.” Assisting clients to reach their goals is their passion.

DAC offers women’s leadership classes to help them thrive in business and have the financial backing they need to do more, and consistently hit the mark. Mrs. Baptiste’s most recent project, Next Woman Up: Leadership Program, is for women in the nonprofit sector who want to advance their careers and grow their leadership. Next Woman Up (NWU) provides training courses, coaching, and community for women who are “Next Up.”

The 12-week course is a combination of live coaching and recorded content, delivered in 6 easy-to-follow modules. The course covers topics including personal leadership style, goal setting with intention, personal branding, and resume positioning, and much more. Vanessa S. is one of the many clients that have benefitted from Mrs. Baptiste’s tutelage and states, “Tauna has truly helped me have the confidence in myself, and after ONE session, I landed the job!”

For more information, please contact Nicole Carter at Email: NicoleCarterPromoter@gmail.com or Phone: 614-209-3444 or Website: https://drewalexanderco.com