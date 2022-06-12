PM Phạm Minh Chính pays tribute to heroic martyrs in Hà Tĩnh province

VIETNAM, June 12 - PM Phạm Minh Chính offers incense and flowers at the Đồng Lộc T-junction national special historical relic site. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ TĨNH — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday offered incense and flowers at the Đồng Lộc T-junction national special historical relic site in memory of heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national liberation, during his working trip to the central province of Hà Tĩnh.

The Đồng Lộc T-junction was the most important transport intersection on the legendary Trường Sơn – Hồ Chí Minh Trail. This was the route trucks carrying soldiers, food, arms and munitions from the north travelled to the southern battlefields.

The same day, the PM visited heroic Vietnamese mother Nguyễn Thị A who lives in Hà Tĩnh City’s Thạch Quỳ Street. He affirmed that the Party, State and people always remember the merits and sacrifices of wounded and sick soldiers, martyrs and people with meritorious services to the revolution.

Chính said he hoped that the 97-year-old heroic Vietnamese mother would take good care of her health, continue to educate her children and grandchildren, and encourage local people to preserve and promote revolutionary traditions, contributing to building Hà Tĩnh in particular and the country becoming more prosperous.

He also visited Nguyễn Văn Minh, a pre-revolution veteran, living in Thạch Hà Township, Thạch Hà District.

The PM asked local authorities to pay due attention to the material and spiritual life of policy beneficiary families and those who rendered services to the nation's revolutionary cause. — VNS