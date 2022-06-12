WASHINGTON AVE BID MIAMI SWIM WEEK FASHION SHOW MAKES SPLASH
SPLASHING LIGHTS: 2022 MIAMI SWIMWEEK WAVE FASHION SHOWMIAMI BEACH, USA, June 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Swim Week 2022 will be forever changed by this year’s 2nd Annual WAVE fashion show. The outdoor event located where Washington Avenue meets Española Way East has been extended from its original one day run to a two-day extravaganza featuring 12 designers and two a-list, 90s-era chart-topping performers in Ginuwine and Jon B.
The show is scheduled for Friday, July 15th and Saturday, July 16th and will include designers like MuurSwagg, House of Athlete, Novados Swim, and Shugakane Swim. The full list of designers will be published closer to the event. This is a ticketed event with limited seating each night and seats are expected to sell out. One thing that didn’t change this year, is the iconic 100 feet of runway that will be erected just for the occasion.
“The runway was such a hit last year, there was no way we could do the show again and pivot away from it,” WAVE Executive Director, Troy E. Wright said. “The BID’s objective is to always bring positive attention to what is happening on Washington Avenue and participating in Miami Swim Week is an
opportunity to capture everyone’s attention.”
This year the BID made the bold decision to advertise the show in New York City’s famed Times Square, where the billboard is scheduled to run from now through the end of show. Additionally, the BID partnered with iHeartMedia to provide the event’s house DJ, Loui Vee, program director for iHeart’s 105.3
The Beat, which is home to the popular show, “The Breakfast Club” weekday mornings.
The addition of live music performances to the lineup is an untraditional take on the typical fashion show but Event Planner, Ailene Torres, of A Plus Event Production Company, Inc., believes straying from industry norms is a risk worth taking.
“We want to produce a memorable experience, so the next time people see WAVE or a designer from our show, they will connect the fabulous time they had in Miami Beach to their next vacation or purchasing decision. This show will create positive brand recognition for the designers, WAVE, and Miami Beach as a whole.”
Tickets range in price from $100-$200 and every seat in the house is inside the coveted Golden Circle meaning there isn’t a bad seat among them
For more information on where to get tickets:
www.universe.com/splashinglightsmiami and www.washavemb.com/splashing-lights
