Rutland Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4003091

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: June 11, 2022, at approximately 1740 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 4, near Skyeship, Killington, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI / Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Migliaccio

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 11, 2022, at approximately 1740 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks stopped a vehicle for traveling at 81-MPH in the posted 50-MPH zone of US Route 4, in the Town of Killington.

 

Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Joseph Migliaccio of Fayston, VT. During investigation Migliaccio showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Migliaccio was subsequently placed into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Migliaccio was released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date and time.  

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/27/2022, at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

