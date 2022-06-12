Rutland Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4003091
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 11, 2022, at approximately 1740 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 4, near Skyeship, Killington, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI / Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Joseph Migliaccio
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 11, 2022, at approximately 1740 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks stopped a vehicle for traveling at 81-MPH in the posted 50-MPH zone of US Route 4, in the Town of Killington.
Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Joseph Migliaccio of Fayston, VT. During investigation Migliaccio showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Migliaccio was subsequently placed into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. After processing, Migliaccio was released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/27/2022, at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.