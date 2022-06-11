CE meets Guangdong officials, pledges intensification of bilateral ties

MACAU, June 11 - Macao and Guangdong will continue consolidating joint efforts and achievements regarding: pandemic prevention and control; facilitation of economic recovery and normalisation of exchanges; the deepening and broadening of the scope for cooperation; and the expediting of the establishment of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Such steps are in a bid to open a new chapter in terms of achieving even greater success in collaboration between the two places.

The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, met on Friday (10 June) in Guangzhou with the Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Mr Li Xi, and the Governor of Guangdong Province, Mr Wang Weizhong.

Mr Ho led a delegation of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government. The delegation returned to Macao on Friday evening.

During the initial meeting, the Chief Executive expressed his gratitude to Guangdong for its long-term support, evident over the years, as evidenced by the interest shown, and encouragement given, by Secretary Li. The Chief Executive said that the MSAR Government would definitely follow the spirit of the series of instructions from the Central Government while implementing all of its work.

Macao was maintaining its overall stability, and had considerable achievements regarding effective pandemic prevention and control, said Mr Ho. However, Macao had faced economic pressure, due to a significant drop in the number of visitors and tourists, arising from the ever-changing global environment and the pandemic situation in various countries and regions. As the pandemic was subsiding on the mainland, he was confident of seeing Macao’s gradual economic recovery by the second half of this year.

Macao was making steady progress in terms of adequate economic diversification, stated Mr Ho.

Regarding the progress of work related to the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the Chief Executive said that Guangdong and Macao had discussed many practical issues, and made joint efforts, with a common goal of integrating – in the Cooperation Zone – the respective systems of the two places. Mr Ho hoped that Guangdong and Macao would continue enhancing cooperation, join forces to make use of the advantages of the “One country, two systems” principle, and actively implement all policies and measures according to the Master Plan for the Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Meanwhile, the two places had been working together at a higher level, in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Mr Ho firmly believed that Guangdong-Macao cooperation would achieve fruitful results.

On behalf of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and the Guangdong Provincial Government, Secretary Li extended his thanks to Macao for fully supporting the social and economic development of Guangdong.

Mr Li said that Guangdong was intensively and persistently upholding the spirit of the series of keynote speeches and instructions given by President Xi Jinping. Guangdong was sparing no effort in implementing all plans established at the 13th CPC Guangdong Provincial Congress. Guangdong was – as empowered by President Xi – striving to fulfil its missions, developing new initiatives, and creating a new environment for progress, as the Province prepared for the start of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Marching forward on a new journey of development, Guangdong would persistently implement the decisions and plans set out by President Xi and the CPC Central Committee, seize the historic opportunity of the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and deepen the Province’s cooperation with Macao. This was in order to promote Macao’s adequate economic diversification and its integration into the overall national development plan, said Secretary Li.

Mr Li hoped that Guangdong and Macao would seize the strong opportunities available, and closely cooperate in promoting high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area and of the Cooperation Zone. He also hoped Guangdong and Macao would enhance joint pandemic prevention and control; and deepen cooperation in, respectively: traditional Chinese medicine research, development and production; modern financial services; science and technology research and development; high-end manufacturing; culture and tourism, convention and exhibitions, and commercial and trade industries. Mr Li also hoped the two sides would work to improve people’s livelihoods; and strengthen youth exchanges and interactions. These steps were all in order to achieve greater success in high-level cooperation between Guangdong and Macao and make contributions to the successful practice of the “One country, two systems” principle.

On Friday, the Chief Executive attended a panel meeting with Governor Wang, to exchange views on the highlights of work in the next phase of cooperation, especially in terms of expediting the construction of the Cooperation Zone, and the measures regarding movement of goods under either the “first-tier” of relaxed administration, or the “second-tier” of stricter customs control.

During the panel meeting, the Chief Executive stressed that Guangdong and Macao should ensure the maintenance of significant levels of effectiveness in pandemic prevention and control, whilst facilitating boundary crossing movements by travellers and boosting economic activities. In addition, the MSAR Government was actively considering a reduction in the centralised medical observation period to “10+7” or even “7+7”, in order to promote economic recovery for the two places.

The Chief Executive said that Guangdong and Macao must continue deepening collaboration in all areas, including through joint consideration of further cooperation in cross-border transportation, civil servant training, and talent importation.

Following the initial progress in the establishment of the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, both sides should continue following the “Four new strategic positions” and the “Four new missions” prescribed in the Master Plan. This was in order to: tackle all challenges; explore reforms in taxation policies; develop major projects; and attract to the Cooperation Zone professionals and other talented people from the mainland and abroad; and deal with other major issues that would support continued optimisation of the new system via mutual discussions. This was in order to promote joint construction, joint administration, and shared benefits from the Cooperation Zone, and ensure the steady implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle, added Mr Ho.

Governor Wang said that Guangdong would firmly implement the decisions and plans set out by President Xi and the CPC Central Committee, seize the historic opportunity of the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and strive continuously for fresh successes in Guangdong-Macao cooperation.

Guangdong would accelerate the implementation of major innovative policies, and preferential measures related to personal income tax and business income tax. Guangdong would also intensify solicitation of investments in Guangdong-Macao cooperative projects; and develop a new batch of major innovative projects and industries, to facilitate Macao’s adequate economic diversification, said Mr Wang. Guangdong would actively promote talent exchanges and collaboration, and explore the development of civil servant training and of exchange mechanisms, to support human resources for the development of the Cooperation Zone, Mr Wang added.

Guangdong would also expedite arrangements regarding the entry of Macao-registered vehicles to the mainland, and perfect the quota mechanism for boundary-crossing transport services. This would be for the convenience of Guangdong and Macao residents wishing to make cross-boundary trips. Mr Wang added that Guangdong would prudently implement pandemic prevention and control. The Province would also continue deepening exchanges and cooperation in financial services, education, youth innovation and entrepreneurship matters, in order to promote social and economic development, and to improve people’s livelihoods in Guangdong and Macao.

Other members of the MSAR Government delegation attending the meetings were: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong; the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive's Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong; the Director of the Government Information Bureau, Ms Chan Lou; and the Director of Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man.

Other Guangdong officials attending the meetings included: Member of the Standing Committee of CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and Director of the Organisation Department, Mr Zhang Fuhai; Member of the Standing Committee of CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and Secretary-General, Mr Zhang Xiaoqiang; Vice Governor of Guangdong Province, Mr Zhang Xin; and Secretary-General and General Office Director of the Guangdong Provincial Government, Mr Ye Niuping.