Statement on local Marine’s death from Valencia County lawmakers

STATEMENT: Valencia County lawmakers comment on Marine aircraft crash and New Mexican Marine death

Los Lunas, NM – Following breaking news regarding five Marine deaths this past week in an aircraft crash, including Evan A. Strickland, 19, from Valencia County, NM, State Reps Kelly Fajardo (R-Los Lunas) and Brian Baca (R-Los Lunas) have issued the following statements:

“Our entire Valencia County community is deeply saddened by the tragedy of losing five marines, including Evan Strickland, who recently graduated from the Los Lunas School District,” said State Representative Brian Baca (R-Los Lunas). “I join so many in our community in thanking Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland for his service to our country and share in mourning his loss with those that knew him.”

“I am saddened to learn of the loss of a recent Los Lunas graduate in the aircraft crash this past week,” said State Representative Kelly Fajardo (R-Los Lunas). “Our community is proud of Evan A. Strickland’s service in the Marine Corps. My condolences go out to Lance Cpl. Strickland’s family and friends in this tragic time.”

###

Statement on local Marine’s death from Valencia County lawmakers

