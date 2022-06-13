Affix Patch Announces Launch of CBD Patch Products
EINPresswire.com/ -- Affix Patch, the transdermal patch company that is changing the CBD industry, announced the launch of its CBD patches that deliver 35 mg of CBD, vitamins, and essential oils through the skin.
“A lot of people do not realize that many CBD gummies and capsules cause digestive issues and much of the CBD is lost during metabolization, so you truly don’t know what amount reaches your bloodstream. Vaping also comes with its own known problems,” said Larry Scharra, the co-founder of Affix Patch.
Affix Patches allow CBD, vitamins, and essential oils to absorb through the skin directly into the bloodstream, and users no longer have to swallow or vape CBD. The absorption rate or bioavailability is above 90% and often close to 100%.
“We have received a great response so far from those who use the patch for post-workout aches and targeted relief. One benefit of the patch is that you can place it anywhere. Our technology allows for slow and consistent release over a 24 hour period, which avoids reaching for the pill or gummy bottle every few hours,” Larry added.
Affix Patch’s best seller is the ComfortFIX CBD patch, which is enhanced with additional ingredients known to support pain relief, such as wintergreen oil and menthol. Wintergreen oil contains methyl salicylate, a known pain reliever, and menthol is also used as a targeted pain reliever in common over-the-counter topical products.
Affix Patch also offers a CBD patch for mental focus called AwakeFIX, which is formulated with lemongrass oil, tea tree oil, and vitamin E. The RestFIX CBD patch was created for relaxation, and it contains magnolia essential oil and vitamin E.
“We are at the tipping point of transdermal technology taking over the market. Not just with CBD, but you are now seeing other pharmaceutical and vitamin patches becoming popular. The benefits are there and over the next five years there will be a shift vs. oral vitamins and supplements that do not fully reach the bloodstream,” Larry added.
Affix Patch currently manufactures and sells in the United States.
About Affix Patch
Affix Patch is a holistic wellness company focused on products that have easy to use applications. The company is based out of the Detroit Metropolitan Area. Learn more about Affix Patch’s products at affixpatch.com.
Larry Scharra
Affix Patch
larry@affixpatch.com