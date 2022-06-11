Vietnam calls for responsibility for peace, stability at ARF SOM

VIETNAM, June 11 - Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, at the meeting. Photo baoquocte.vn

SINGAPORE – All sides should show their sense of responsibility for peace and stability in the region and the world, Ambassador Vũ Hồ, acting head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, stressed at the ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials’ Meeting (ARF SOM).

Ambassador Hồ said dialogues should be enhanced through such mechanisms as the ARF to build trust, ease differences and seek effective solutions to the current issues.

The ambassador also affirmed Việt Nam’s willingness to coordinate with countries to contribute to international efforts in handling the problems.

Regarding the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), Hồ noted that the recent developments in the waters have harmed peace, security, stability and maritime environment, and reiterated ASEAN’s stance on the significance of peace, security, stability and safety of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, the settlement of disputes by peaceful measures, adherence to international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), and the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) to facilitate negotiations of an effective, substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea in line with international law, including the UNCLOS.

At the meeting, held via videoconference on June 9, the participating countries acknowledged the progress in cooperation of the ARF over the past time, especially the implementation of the Hanoi Plan of Action II (2020-2025).

They emphasised the need to promote the values of the ARF - a leading security forum promoting dialogues, cooperation, trust building and preventive diplomacy in Asia-Pacific, with ASEAN playing the central role.

The delegates exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern such as the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in Myanmar, and the East Sea issue.

On this occasion, Cambodia – ASEAN Chair 2022 – announced that the 29th ARF Foreign Ministers Meeting will be held in in-person format in Phnom Penh in August. VNA/VNS