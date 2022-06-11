110th birthday of late leader marked in Vĩnh Long

VIETNAM, June 11 - President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc pays tribute to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Phạm Hùng in Vĩnh Long Province.

VĨNH LONG – President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc attended a ceremony marking the 110th birthday of Chairman of the Council of Ministers Phạm Hùng in the late leader’s homeland in southern Vĩnh Long Province on June 11.

The event also saw the attendance of former President Nguyễn Minh Triết, former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng and former Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân.

Earlier the same day, Phúc led a delegation to pay floral tribute to Phạm Hùng at a memorial site dedicated to the late Chairman in Long Phước Commune, Long Hồ District, Vĩnh Long Province.

Born on June 11, 1912, Hùng joined the youth movement at the age of 16 and two years later became one of the first members of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in southern Việt Nam.

At the second National Party Congress in 1951, he was elected to the Party Central Committee. Later, he also served as a member of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo for several successive tenures.

In June 1987, the National Assembly chose Hùng as Chairman of the Council of Ministers. He passed away in March 1988. VNA/VNS