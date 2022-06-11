Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Jessica Lewis travels to France, Belgium, and Latvia June 11-19, 2022, to meet with U.S. Allies and partners on military assistance for Ukraine as well as to expand security cooperation and defense trade that enhances Transatlantic and global security.

In Paris, France, June 12-13, Assistant Secretary Lewis will co-chair the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-France Defense Trade Strategic Dialogue, a new forum to strengthen bilateral defense trade with one of America’s oldest Allies. Assistant Secretary Lewis will also attend the Eurosatory 2022 international defense and security trade fair, where she will meet with senior civilian and military officials, as well as advocate for more than 140 U.S. manufacturers showcasing their latest products at the event.

In Brussels, Belgium, June 14-15, Assistant Secretary Lewis will meet with senior NATO and European Union officials to discuss continued close cooperation to support Ukraine and address shared global challenges. Assistant Secretary Lewis will also participate in the Ukraine Contact Group meeting.

In Riga, Latvia, June 16-18, Assistant Secretary Lewis will hold consultations with senior civilian and military officials in Riga on efforts to promote regional peace and stability and deepen defense cooperation. Assistant Secretary Lewis will also meet with visiting NATO forces, which reflects our ever-growing U.S. security partnerships with Latvia and our NATO Allies.

