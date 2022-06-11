Pallapay - Revolutionary Way To Sell USDT Tether in Dubai for Cash or Bank Transfer
Dubai is a city of skyscrapers, ports, and beaches, where big business takes place alongside sun-seeking tourism. Because of its large expatriate population, it feels like a Middle Eastern melting pot, and the atmosphere is generally tolerant.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi are making a play for the cryptocurrency crown. Big crypto exchanges like Pallapay, are setting up shop in Dubai. There are a number of reasons why it might be to their taste.
The United Arab Emirates is gearing up to become the regional hub for crypto businesses following its acceptance of the world’s largest exchanges.
Pallapay is one of the first cryptocurrency OTC in Dubai, UAE, providing variety of crypto related services. Operating since 2018, Pallapay was awarded The Most Trusted Crypto Projected 2021 in Crypto Expo Dubai.
Tether (USDT) is a stable coin, a type of cryptocurrency which aims to keep cryptocurrency valuations stable. Tether is used by crypto Traders and investors who want to avoid the extreme volatility of other cryptocurrencies while keeping value within the crypto market and it can easily transferable to other cryptocurrencies.
USDT Tether can be exchanged for cash just like any other cryptocurrency in Pallapay branches in Dubai.
The Cryptocurrency OTC exchange provided by Pallapay makes buy and sell of USDT or any cryptocurrencies very simple and reliable.
Whether buying or selling USDT or any other cryptocurrency in Dubai With Cash, Pallapay provides it with a small fee.
It is possible to buy with any amount of cash or sell and get cash in any of Pallapay branches in Dubai, with AED, USD, EUR and GBP. The process is easy few steps.
customers can always check the prices on Pallapay website, walk in to any of the branches with a valid ID or Passport and buy or sell their crypto.
Pallapay also provides cash delivery for crypto sold on www.pallapay.com.
A close look into the top coins in the market with solid and innovative fundamentals reveals that most of them are providing technologies within the infrastructure of the crypto world, making it quite hard for the end users to understand why they should invest in them. There are very few cryptocurrencies which their projects serve the end users directly.
Pallapay is one of the few companies that is constantly bringing new technologies to the world with their main focus on payment services. A deep investigation into Pallapay and its projects shows that their creative team has a high knowledge of the blockchain technology and at the same time are very well aware of end user needs.
Company Name: Pallapay
Email: info@pallapay.com
Phone: +971 4 426 4781
Address: Office P402, The Binary by Omniyat, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
