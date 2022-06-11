Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI - Refusal Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident 

 

  

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

  

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

        

 

CASE#: 22A5002405

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Abigail Drew                        

 

STATION:  Derby                    

 

CONTACT#: 334-8881 

 

  

 

DATE/TIME: 6/10/2022 at 2323 hours 

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Diette Rd, Lowell, VT 

 

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal 

 

  

 

ACCUSED:  Benjamin Allen                                        

 

AGE: 23

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

 

  

 

VICTIM: NA

 

  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

 

 

            On 6/10/22, at approximately 2323 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from a concerned citizen stating they could hear multiple in front of her residence screaming and yelling. Troopers responded to the area on Diette Rd in the town of Lowell. Upon arrival, Troopers located a white Mitsubishi SUV with no registration plate and individuals running into the wooded area. Three individuals were exited the wooded area without incident. Benjamin Allen advised he had hit a deer. While speaking with Allen, the odor of intoxicants was detected. Allen was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks.

 

 

Lodged – Location: N/A

 

Bail: N/A

 

Mug Shot: Yes

 

Court Date/Time: 6/28/22 at 1000 AM

 

Court: Orleans

 

 

 

 

 

 


