Derby Barracks/ DUI - Refusal Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002405

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/10/2022 at 2323 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Diette Rd, Lowell, VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Benjamin Allen

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

VICTIM: NA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/10/22, at approximately 2323 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from a concerned citizen stating they could hear multiple in front of her residence screaming and yelling. Troopers responded to the area on Diette Rd in the town of Lowell. Upon arrival, Troopers located a white Mitsubishi SUV with no registration plate and individuals running into the wooded area. Three individuals were exited the wooded area without incident. Benjamin Allen advised he had hit a deer. While speaking with Allen, the odor of intoxicants was detected. Allen was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks.

Lodged – Location: N/A

Bail: N/A

Mug Shot: Yes

Court Date/Time: 6/28/22 at 1000 AM

Court: Orleans