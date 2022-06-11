Derby Barracks/ DUI - Refusal Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5002405
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/10/2022 at 2323 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Diette Rd, Lowell, VT
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Benjamin Allen
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
VICTIM: NA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/10/22, at approximately 2323 hours, Vermont State Police received a call from a concerned citizen stating they could hear multiple in front of her residence screaming and yelling. Troopers responded to the area on Diette Rd in the town of Lowell. Upon arrival, Troopers located a white Mitsubishi SUV with no registration plate and individuals running into the wooded area. Three individuals were exited the wooded area without incident. Benjamin Allen advised he had hit a deer. While speaking with Allen, the odor of intoxicants was detected. Allen was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks.
Lodged – Location: N/A
Bail: N/A
Mug Shot: Yes
Court Date/Time: 6/28/22 at 1000 AM
Court: Orleans