Inslee appoints Patrick Moriarty to Snohomish County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, June 10 - Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced the appointment of Patrick Moriarty to the Snohomish County Superior Court. He will fill a newly created judicial seat in the county.

Moriarty currently works as a court commissioner for the Snohomish County Superior Court, a position he has held since 2018. In this role, Moriarty presides over family law, juvenile law, probate, and other proceedings. Before joining the court, Moriarty spent the bulk of his lengthy career in private practice as a criminal defense and family law attorney practicing in courts throughout Snohomish County.

In addition to his work on the bench, Moriarty is a member of the Superior Court Judges’ Association’s Family Law and Juvenile Law Committee, as well as their Guardianship and Probate Committee. He also sits on the Snohomish County Superior Court's Family Law/Guardian ad Litem Committee, Personnel/ Education/ Commissioner Committee, Personnel/Education/Commissioner Committee, and Informational Accessibility Committee.

“The Snohomish County Superior Court has recently welcomed so many new judicial officers,” said Inslee. “Pat brings over three decades of legal experience to the bench, including judicial experience. He’s worn the robe, and earned the respect of practitioners who appear before him, and he will be able to step into this new role and contribute immediately.”  

Moriarty earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Massachusetts. He earned his law degree at the Western New England College School of Law.

